Former 911 supervisor admits sex crimes against co-workers: 'Workplace violence at its worst'

The three female victims in the case - dispatchers in the town police force - worked with Rider, but also sometimes served as his subordinates.

He raped and assaulted them when they were off duty and relentlessly sexually harassed them when they were on duty, they charged.

"This was workplace violence at its worst," Flynn said.

Two of the women filed a civil lawsuit in the summer against Rider and town police, accusing Rider of making leering comments about the women's bodies, exposing them to pornographic images and repeatedly propositioning them for sex, among other misconduct.

Each charge to which Rider pleaded guilty involves a different victim, Flynn said.

Rider admitted engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with one victim in September 2009 in his bedroom.

He admitted forcibly touching a second victim's private parts in June 2017 in an office he had at a fire-equipment company in the town. Flynn said Rider was allowed use of the office because of his position as a volunteer firefighter.