Former 911 supervisor admits sex crimes against co-workers: 'Workplace violence at its worst'

A former supervisor in the Town of Tonawanda Police Department's 911 center – accused of an extensive pattern of sexual assault and harassment of female co-workers – faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges Thursday.
Brett A. Rider, 48, of Kenmore, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual abuse, all felonies. The crimes occurred between 2009 and 2019.
Rider, in custody since he was charged in November 2020, must also register as a sex offender, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.
Rider faced numerous counts of predatory sexual assault, rape, sexual abuse and other charges that could have resulted in a prison sentence of life. But evidentiary concerns and the victims' desire to avoid testifying prompted Flynn to accept the plea deal.
"I'm mostly satisfied, obviously, because the victims are satisfied and the victims got the justice that they deserved," Flynn said in an interview.
For years, Rider worked as an emergency dispatcher and acting dispatch supervisor for the town. The Tonawanda Town Board suspended him in August 2020 and then fired him the following month.
"This is a sad chapter in our town's history that came to a close today," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.
The three female victims in the case - dispatchers in the town police force - worked with Rider, but also sometimes served as his subordinates.
He raped and assaulted them when they were off duty and relentlessly sexually harassed them when they were on duty, they charged.
"This was workplace violence at its worst," Flynn said.
Two of the women filed a civil lawsuit in the summer against Rider and town police, accusing Rider of making leering comments about the women's bodies, exposing them to pornographic images and repeatedly propositioning them for sex, among other misconduct.
Each charge to which Rider pleaded guilty involves a different victim, Flynn said.
Rider admitted engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with one victim in September 2009 in his bedroom.
He admitted forcibly touching a second victim's private parts in June 2017 in an office he had at a fire-equipment company in the town. Flynn said Rider was allowed use of the office because of his position as a volunteer firefighter.
And he admitted engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third victim in November 2019 in the woman's bedroom.
Flynn noted that Rider will be subject to 10 years post-release supervision, as a sex offender, after serving out his term. He remains held without bail, and the time he has spent in jail since his indictment will count toward the service of his sentence. He will be sentenced on May 31.
Orders of protection remain in place for all three victims.