Forgiveness is easier said than done for some relatives of Buffalo mass shooting victims

Many of the relatives of nine people killed during a Bible study in an historic African American church in Charleston, S.C., forgave the white supremacist convicted of that crime.

Some even wished mercy on Dylann Roof at a hearing just days after the June 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church – a show of grace and forgiveness amid horror.

Five months after the Tops Markets shooting on Buffalo’s East Side that killed 10 Black people, some here, too, are forgiving, but others struggle with the notion of forgiving accused murderer Payton Gendron.

It was Buffalo’s worst mass shooting.

“It’s not one that has an easy answer, and it’s really not something that I talk about,” former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. said of forgiving the white supremacist charged with murdering his 86-year-old mother inside the store. “It’s not something that I’m required to share with people. It’s just something that I have to come to grips with my creator.”

Zaire Goodman, a Tops employee, was collecting carts in the store’s parking lot when he became one of the first victims shot, said his grandfather, Charles Everhart. Though a bullet went through his neck, Goodman, now 21, survived.

“For me to forgive him, I’d have to pray about that,” Everhart said of the shooter. “I have to pray that God understands my heart, understands my mind. … I’m thinking of my grandson. He was helping people and for someone to come after him and injure him to the point where it could have killed him, it’s unforgiveable.”

Gendron of Conklin in Broome County was arrested outside the market when he surrendered to Buffalo police moments after the May 14 slayings. Gendron, who turned 19 a month after the shooting, faces murder, weapons and domestic terrorism charges. He also faces federal hate crime charges that could result in the death penalty if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

The racist attack hit close to home for Common Council President Darius Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church. The Jefferson Avenue Tops is in his district.

Pridgen said some of his clergy colleagues have gotten to that point of forgiveness for the shooter, but he has not at this point. But that does not make him or anybody else who’s not there yet a “bad person.” When individuals are traumatized, forgiveness “is not as easy.”

“We all get to different levels of forgiveness in our own time,” he said. “Personally, I am struggling to get to a point of full, complete forgiveness" for the Tops mass shooting and “other heinous crimes against mankind and innocent people.”

But forgetting is a different matter, Pridgen said.

“I always say the Bible is specific about forgiving, but it never says to forget so because certain memories will always be with us especially concerning Tops, it’s never going to go away because we are human. It will trigger certain emotions and feelings and until people get to a place of either understanding or healing, it can be difficult to forgive,” he said.

It’s not been difficult for Murray Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition, a cousin through marriage of 77-year-old victim Pearl Young. Holman said he is dictated by his faith to forgive Gendron. But Holman’s act of forgiveness is more for his own benefit than the suspect’s, he said.

“It lifts some stuff off of me. I believe in the Lord. I have to forgive because that has been taught to us. It’s our culture to forgive and let God have his way,” said Holman, who works with youth who are about the same age as Gendron on gun violence in Buffalo and says forgiveness is a topic they often work on and talk about.

“If we carry the anger and hate, it will kill us. I have seen that happen. I have seen family members that keep carrying this burden, and you can feel them just being drained. … They can’t let it go,” he said. “But you got to start living.”

Academics and various studies also say the act of forgiveness is for the person giving it – not for the person to whom it’s directed.

A 2016 report by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – “Forgiveness: Your Health Depends on It” – said studies have found that the act of forgiveness can reap huge rewards for your health, lowering the risk of heart attack; improving cholesterol levels and sleep; and reducing pain, blood pressure, anxiety levels, depression and stress.

And a January 2017 study by the American Psychological Association said forgiveness can improve mental and physical health.

Forgiveness is a personal choice and process that is really about releasing rage and anger, said Drew Kahn, a SUNY Buffalo State distinguished service professor and founding director of the Anne Frank Project, a social justice program that highlights the power of forgiveness and reconciliation. The annual program, which runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 this year in the college’s Campbell Student Union, focuses on conflict-resolution, community-building and healing.

“It’s hard for me to say any one thing about forgiveness. I think forgiveness is really personal. Forgiveness to you might be something totally different for me, and I think forgiveness is a process,” Kahn said. “Forgiveness is about forgiving yourself, releasing yourself of the anger. It’s really not like saying, ‘I’m going to take my enemy off the hook.’ It’s about I’m no longer going to burden myself with the anger and fury and rage I have for that person because that person never feels any of that. ... They don’t get any of that. It’s not moving anything forward. What it’s doing is pushing you … further and further into that dark place.”

The heroes are the families who have been traumatized by “those unspeakable tragedies” and publicly forgive the perpetrators, Kahn said.

“They are providing a lesson to the rest of us that should not go unnoticed,” Kahn said. “They’re providing a lesson for the rest of us to get closer to our personal forgiveness story, otherwise it’s just a word.”

Forgiveness for the alleged perpetrator is not in the cards, at least for now, for Everhart.

“Like I say, I’m a Christian. I’m a believer. I love the Lord. I love people, but when people are evil, I can’t love evil. I can’t agree with evil. I can’t get on the same page with evil,” Everhart said. “I think (others) look at Christians as we’re supposed to be not human, but we’re human. We’ve got feelings.”