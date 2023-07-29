Guns are notorious for their deadliness, but an organization in Buffalo has been exploring how they could be used to help create life.

Buffalo gun violence prevention activists watched in awe on a rainy Saturday afternoon as Mark Stradley hammered away at parts of dismantled guns to forge them into garden mattocks.

The event at the Home Beneath Our Feet Sensory Garden, 1117 Ellicott St., was aimed at gun violence prevention, and put together by Buffalo Moms Demand Justice for Gun Sense in America in conjunction with Home Beneath Our Feet and Raw Tools Buffalo.

"It's very therapeutic," he said. "It's a good workout, too."

Stradley, a Buffalo Public Schools guidance counselor, felt helpless seeing several of his students or their families fall victim to gun violence and wanted to do something about it. So he turned to Raw Tools, a national organization that turns guns into garden tools.

He encouraged the crowd to join in the forging process as he gave the live demonstration, noting that some parents who lost their children to gun violence even call out their children's name in remembrance during the process.

Stradley views the forging process as a way for him to help prevent gun violence and even provide a way to help heal individuals who have been impacted by gun violence.

Some of the reconfigured garden mattocks will be donated to the sensory garden on Ellicott Street.

One gun can be turned into four or five garden tools in this process.

Raw Tools Buffalo gets its guns through donations from individuals, families and even local law enforcement officers who have no use for them anymore. The group is even looking to partner with the Buffalo Police Department in its effort.

Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, who was shot in the Tops shooting, and Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson were both present and took up the opportunity to hammer away at the repurposed gun pieces.

"To me," Johnson said, "hitting this will help to redeem our community and take back what we lost."