Forever family grows to 11 after adopting 5 more: 'This is where God led us'

Kevin Hinkle said they've seen some of the children they fostered return to their biological parents, and do well, and it's always gratifying when this happens.

"It's not for everyone. There's a lot of ups and downs," he said of fostering. "You have to be ready for heartbreak. But then there's the joy that comes with it, too."

The Hinkles said three of the five siblings entered their lives about 4½ years ago, followed by the others. They were initially told it would be a short foster placement, but the children's stay kept getting extended.

The Hinkles started to discuss whether they wanted the children to be a permanent part of their family. After considerable thought – "We prayed on it, and this is where God led us," Roberta Hinkle said – they began the process of formally adopting the five siblings because they wanted to make sure they could remain in one home.

"There are so many kids in foster care that are separated and don't see their siblings and it is just heartbreaking," she said, noting that it can be confusing and stressful for children split from their biological families.

