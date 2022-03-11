Forever family grows to 11 after adopting 5 more: 'This is where God led us'

It started with a drum roll that rumbled through the Erie County Family Court courtroom, as audience members rapidly pounded their hands on wooden tables or in their laps at the urging of Judge Sharon LoVallo. And it concluded with a rousing round of applause.
In between, five children officially joined the Hinkle clan of Cheektowaga, swelling its ranks from six to 11.
Roberta and Kevin Hinkle on Friday formally adopted the five biological siblings, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old, whom they'd fostered for the past several years.
It was the first in-person adoption ceremony in Erie County Family Court since the Covid-19 pandemic started, the judge said, and it was a joyous affair.
Social workers, lawyers and advocates for the five siblings celebrated their adoption into the Hinkle family, which includes the couple's four birth children.
The 10 Hinkles who appeared in court Friday in downtown Buffalo all wore pink or blue T-shirts with a matching "Forever Family" logo on front.
"We've been waiting so long for this day," Roberta Hinkle told reporters after the proceeding.
The Hinkles have served as foster parents for 15 children over the past seven years, according to Child & Family Services.
Kevin Hinkle said they've seen some of the children they fostered return to their biological parents, and do well, and it's always gratifying when this happens.
"It's not for everyone. There's a lot of ups and downs," he said of fostering. "You have to be ready for heartbreak. But then there's the joy that comes with it, too."
The Hinkles said three of the five siblings entered their lives about 4½ years ago, followed by the others. They were initially told it would be a short foster placement, but the children's stay kept getting extended.
The Hinkles started to discuss whether they wanted the children to be a permanent part of their family. After considerable thought – "We prayed on it, and this is where God led us," Roberta Hinkle said – they began the process of formally adopting the five siblings because they wanted to make sure they could remain in one home.
"There are so many kids in foster care that are separated and don't see their siblings and it is just heartbreaking," she said, noting that it can be confusing and stressful for children split from their biological families.
Kevin Hinkle said the couple didn't start anything before making sure everyone, including their birth children, was on board with the decision. They have four birth children, including two sons in their 20s and a son and daughter in their teens who still live at home.
Adoption is a slow process made slower by the pandemic, LoVallo said, but it finally culminated with the formal hearing Friday afternoon in Erie County Family Court.
The session took place in front of a group of TV news cameras and reporters.
Roberta and Kevin Hinkle and their soon-to-be-adopted children – Cassandra, 12; Jordan, 9; Eli, 8; Jack, 6; and Amelia, 4 – sat around a table in the middle of the courtroom. Three of their older children sat behind them, and child advocates and social workers from Erie County and elsewhere lined one wall of the courtroom.
LoVallo kept things moving and kept the youngest children engaged as she went through the formalities of the adoption proceeding.
She joked at one point, "No changing minds; this is it."
LoVallo also explained to the children that adoption obligates their parents to take care of them but, on "the flip side," it also obligates them to take care of their parents when they grow old.
She called this the "fine print" of adoption, drawing laughs. "That's why you adopt so many," Roberta Hinkle said.
LoVallo addressed the children's advocates one by one to make sure they approved of the adoption, and all gave their enthusiastic blessing.
At one point, as Roberta Hinkle grew emotional, one of her older sons brought her a box of tissues. She dabbed at the corners of her eyes and Amelia, who was sitting in her lap, hugged her mother a little tighter.
After the session concluded, the Hinkle family posed for photos in front of the judge's bench, then the newly adopted children – all except Amelia – took turns sitting down at LoVallo's chair in her robe. They each held up the judge's gavel before rapping it sharply several times.
"No hitting the judge, or the computer screen, with the gavel," LoVallo cautioned lightly.
In a hallway outside the courtroom, Roberta and Kevin Hinkle said not much will change for the children because they've been living as a family unit for so long already.
"We did have to buy a bigger house," Kevin Hinkle said.
"And a bigger car," his wife added.