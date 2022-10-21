'Forever chemicals' warning for waterways comes as Cayuga Creek restoration project is celebrated

A Cayuga Creek restoration project eight years in the making has been completed, but chemical compounds in the water show challenges remain there and in other waterways.

The $2.2 million project led by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will help mitigate flooding, restore the ecosystem and improve stream health on 11 acres of forested wetlands. The 11 acres are among the 25 acres transferred from the Weber family to the Town of Niagara in 2018. Eleven additional acres acquired with the help of the Buffalo and Niagara River Land Trust bring the total area to 36 acres that will be protected in perpetuity through a conservation easement.

"The area is sandwiched into an industrial complex with a mobile home neighborhood nearby, and it's a hidden gem," said Jill Jedlica, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. "We don't find those very often. This is one of the last undeveloped areas around the Cayuga Creek watershed and was a high priority location to preserve from an ecological perspective."

The environmental victory comes as the Waterkeeper Alliance, which includes Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, marked the 50th anniversary this week of the Clean Water Act by sounding the warning on a "PFAS pollution emergency." The report, noting the Clean Air Act, was created to address threats like this one. It calls for tougher regulation of this class of known carcinogens building up in waterways, landfills, industrial sites and airports.

At least one PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, was detected in 95 of the 114 waterways sampled nationally. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper found one or more PFAS in all 10 of the sites it tested, including Cayuga Creek, as part of what the alliance said was the largest study to date on PFAS pollution in waterways.

"PFAS are in our water, it's in our air, our food, our blood, yet we still don't have federal standards in place to protect our long-term health and our communities," Jedlicka said.

As that environmental battleground forges ahead, Friday's announcement of the creek's restoration improvements cheered those who care about the preservation of open space, as well as those who live nearby, including the trailer park neighborhood that suffers from flooding.

"The entire creek corridor became degraded over time because of mostly development along the creek," said Emily Root, the project manager and director of ecological programs. "A lot of the sections were channelized, or floodplains were developed that detract from the natural function of a stream to overflow into its flood plain to absorb those flood waters."

Rerouting the creek through a new channel will allow it to overflow into its historic floodplain, providing more flood storage during times of high rain events. That will help mitigate flooding downstream, Root said.

Natural features were introduced that would occur in a stream not degraded over time, such as shallow areas of rocks to help oxygenate the water and a series of deeper pools of water to replicate what would have naturally been there.

Plants and native seeds were added, and salvaged trees from the site were set along areas of the creek to fortify them against erosion and improve fish habitat.

"The ability to protect and restore this area along the creek is really significant in making progress toward addressing the impairment observed like flooding, poor water quality and less habitat," Root said.

The Waterkeeper Alliance's study, "Invisible, Unbreakable, Unnatural: PFAS Contamination of U.S. Surface Waters" stands as a sober reminder of how a harmful and pervasive class of manufactured chemicals linked to harmful public health and ecosystem impacts have been allowed to enter the nation's waterways, including sources of drinking water, and other areas.

PFAS have been referred to as "forever chemicals," because they remain in organisms indefinitely without breaking down and build up in ever-increasing amounts in people, wildlife, aquatic life and the environment. They have been widely used in manufacturing since the 1950s in industrial and consumer products such as non-stick cooking pans, food packaging and water- and stain-resistant clothing and furniture coverings.

Health risks include increased incidence of cancer, liver and kidney disease, reproductive issues, immunodeficiencies and hormonal disruptions.

Some 113 Waterkeeper groups in 34 states tested surface waters for PFAS contamination in late spring and early summer. The testing was done working with Cyclepure Inc., a materials science and environmental engineering firm based in Illinois that helped conduct the monitoring project.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper collected two rounds of field samples for the study in July and August, led by Elizabeth Cute, the organization's senior manager for community engagement. Other upstream and downstream test sites included the Buffalo River, Niagara River and Scajaquada Creek, as well as Niagara Falls International Airport, where chemicals associated with firefighting foam were found.

The tests around the country identified 55 chemicals. A half-dozen compounds showed up repeatedly in local waters, with the release of some chemicals coming from Buffalo Niagara aerospace and sensor industries.

"We always suspected we would find these substances in our waterways, but the fact we had a 100% hit in every waterway we tested was a little jarring," Jedlicka said.

"This data unequivocally demonstrates that dangerous PFAS pollution is widespread in surface waters across the country, and that existing laws and regulations have been inadequate to protect public health and the environment from this under-appreciated threat," the report concluded.

"It is apparent from the results of this project and other credible information that EPA and the states must take more urgent action to monitor waterways, adopt standards for eliminating pollution sources and cleaning up existing contamination, and enforce those standards through permitting and enforcement actions."

There are currently no federal drinking water regulations, only health advisory levels for a small number of PFAS chemicals.

"We exist in a world where we actually accept the fact that society willingly pollutes our own drinking water," Jedlicka said. "We have systems in place that allow thousands of these chemicals to be put into use without adequate safeguards to protect human health and the environment."

The report contains several recommendations for government and industry to address the threat.

In 2021, New York State enacted a law calling for comprehensive drinking water testing and notification, affecting 23 PFAS chemicals. Waterkeeper and other environmental organizations are pushing for regulations that go further than what has been proposed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

During the Waterkeeper Alliance's press conference releasing the report, Jedlicka said PFAS contamination is part of a larger problem in the way potentially unsafe and dangerous manmade chemicals affect the public.

"We have a system in place where we push these products out to market before we understand the potential negative impacts on our health," Jedlicka said. "We need to flip that paradigm so we have a more precautionary principle, so that companies should prove that their products don't cause harm before they are pushed out for products for society to use.

"There are hundreds of thousand of chemicals that are used, and only the smallest percentage of them are actually regulated," she said.

Jedlicka said the sheer size and scale of the problem shouldn't be a reason not to strive for far-reaching changes.

Jedlicka said people shouldn't fear they are in imminent danger.

"It's not like you touch the water and you immediately get sick," she said. "This is a cause for concern but not panic, and should elicit meaningful action."