Forest Lawn's president on administrative leave as trustees investigate allegations

  • Updated
Joseph Dispenza

Joseph P. Dispenza, president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, in a photo taken at the cemetery on Aug. 2, 2012.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Forest Lawn's longtime president has been on administrative leave for five months due to allegations of bullying behavior against employees, according to two sources.

Joseph P. Dispenza, who is also a member of the cemetery's board of trustees, was put on leave by the board in late June due to concerns over "personnel management," according to spokesman Mark DePalma.

Outside counsel was hired shortly afterward to investigate the board's concerns, which was concluded this fall.

"There are no definitive answers about what the path forward looks like," said DePalma, who declined to elaborate on why Dispenza was put on leave. 

"Unfortunately, I can't discuss this with you," Dispenza told The Buffalo News when reached Wednesday by phone. 

But two sources who requested anonymity told The News said Dispenza persistently displayed bullying behavior that alienated employees.

"The board was faced with employee exits or threatened exits as a result of a work environment in which employees claimed they were bullied," one source said.

A second source said the statement accurately reflected why Dispenza was placed on administrative leave.

Craig Wolcott, a vice president of the cemetery company, is serving as interim president. Chris Converse, also a vice president and Jamie Lotz, head of finance, are also serving as part of the new leadership team.

"They have been running the place remarkably well, which is a great credit to them for keeping it that way," DePalma said.

The 61-year-old Dispenza, who grew up in North Buffalo and is a former professional theater actor, has voiced radio commercials touting Forest Lawn. He has worked the past 32 years there, the last 17 as president. During his tenure he helped launch historical tours of the cemetery and introduced pet cremation burials. 

Mike Billoni, a longtime friend, said Dispenza has long been identified with the burial grounds.

"I've always considered him Mr. Forest Lawn because he knows the history of that amazing cemetery like the back of his hand," Billoni said. "He has been the voice if not the face of Forest Lawn. I know how the silence must be eating at him and have reached out to no avail." 

Forest Lawn Trustee Mary Kresse said, "We are really indebted to Joe for all the progress made under his jurisdiction." She declined to say more while Dispenza's situation is pending. 

Corky Burger of Williamsville said Dispenza was "wonderful and caring" toward his sister-in-law who, in her dying days with cancer, requested a trolley tour of the cemetery. 

"I basically picked up the phone and called Joe Dispenza, not knowing him, and he instantly offered to take care of the request and didn't charge. He even volunteered to pick her up with the trolley at her house.

"My wife and I were so amazingly pleased and touched that he did such a thing," Burger said. 

The not-for-profit Forest Lawn, whose corporate title is The Buffalo City Cemetery, operates five cemeteries – Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo; Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg; Williamsville Cemetery and Gethsemane Cemetery, both in Williamsville; and St. Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca. They also operate Buffalo Cremation in Buffalo.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

