Forest Lawn has parted ways with its longtime president, Joseph P. Dispenza, who two sources say was placed on administrative leave seven months ago due to allegations of bullying employees at Buffalo's pre-eminent cemetery.

"Effective Feb. 2, 2023, Joseph Dispenza has resigned his employment with Forest Lawn, his office as its president, and his position on its Board of Trustees," board Chairman James Wadsworth said in a statement delivered to staff Friday.

"The Forest Lawn Board of Trustees thanks Mr. Dispenza for his 32 years of service, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," Wadsworth said.

A previous statement from Forest Lawn's Board of Trustees said Dispenza had been put on leave "pending the results of an independent investigation of internal personnel-related complaints."

The 61-year-old Dispenza was president of Forest Lawn for 17 years until put on administrative leave last June. During his tenure he helped launch historical tours of the cemetery, oversaw cemetery acquisitions and introduced pet cremation burials.

Dispenza was known for being thoughtful and considerate when working with bereaved families.

Terrence Connors, Dispenza's attorney, also announced his client's departure.

"Joe has voluntarily resigned his position at Forest Lawn," Connors said. "He has enjoyed his position there and is proud of his accomplishments, and wishes Forest Lawn all the best in its future endeavors."

Two sources say Dispenza was not going to be allowed to return to Forest Lawn, and the past several months were spent negotiating a separation agreement and financial package that both sides could accept.

Wadsworth's short statement to staff indicated the trustees plan to move forward with the cemetery's current leadership.

"Craig Wolcott, Chris Converse and Jamie Lotz have led this organization admirably over the last several months," the statement said. "They will continue to do so, as we plan the path forward for the Forest Lawn Group."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.