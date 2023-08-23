Forest Lawn Group has named a former top executive with the health insurance nonprofit HealthNow New York as its new CEO.

The Buffalo City Cemetery's board of trustees has appointed Julie R. Snyder to the post, effective Sept. 11, the cemetery announced Wednesday.

Snyder will oversee the 269-acre Forest Lawn, Buffalo's pre-eminent cemetery, and its crematory; eight additional cemeteries within the group in Western New York; and the Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation.

Snyder replaces Joseph Dispenza, Forest Lawn's longtime president, who resigned Feb. 2, seven months after he was placed on administrative leave over accusations that he bullied cemetery employees, sources previously told The Buffalo News.

“We are pleased to have completed our search with a local leader who possesses business and community-relations expertise,” board Chair James M. Wadsworth said in a statement. “As we approach our 175th anniversary, the Forest Lawn board is ready to begin our institution’s next chapter with an ideal leader.”

Snyder was selected following a four-month process led by an outside consultant and a seven-member search committee. One hundred people applied for the job, a number that was whittled down to 15 serious contenders and five initial interviewees. Snyder was one of two finalists considered by the board, according to the cemetery group.

“I view this role as a vocation, having worked in health care for more than two decades and frequently been close to families at times of great loss,” Snyder said in the statement. “This role is one of both leader to a dedicated team, but also liaison with the funeral professionals who serve our community, our important regulators in Albany, and my fellow Buffalo residents who value, as do I, Forest Lawn as a historic parkland.”

Snyder most recently served as vice president of community relations for Highmark, the successor organization to HealthNow. She previously served for 11 years as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at HealthNow, known as BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

