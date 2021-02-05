Ford hourly workers' profit sharing checks: $3,625

Eligible hourly workers at Ford Motor Co. will receive profit-sharing checks of about $3,625, based on the automaker's 2020 results.

The amount of the checks is tied to Ford's North American pretax profits, which were down last year. Ford's results were hurt by a temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payments, which Ford will make in March, are part of the contract between the United Auto Workers and Ford. The automaker has a stamped parts facility in Hamburg.

Ford's hourly workers in 2019 received profit-sharing checks of up to $6,600, and as much as $7,600 in 2018.

Hourly workers at General Motors – which has plants in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport – also have a profit-sharing plan under their UAW contract. GM is set to release its 2020 earnings on Wednesday.

Matt Glynn

