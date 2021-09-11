For Western New Yorkers, 9/11 memorials are a reminder of pain and purpose

The day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Maj. Jeff Miles and his daughter Olivia pulled up to Symphony Circle to look at the sea of American flags planted in the grass outside Kleinhans Music Hall – 2,997 flags, each representing a soul lost on that terrible day.
He crouched down next to one row of flags in a section marked "FLT. 11 87 People." American Airlines Flight 11 was one of four passenger planes hijacked on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorists crashed the plane into the north tower of the World Trade Center. His daughter looked at the names of the victims written on white labels affixed to each flag.
"I'm proud of the people who put this together, proud that there's still people that, 20 years later, are still putting the effort in," he said.
The display of red, white and blue fluttering in the grass is one of many ways Western New Yorkers are remembering a day of horror and sadness that changed the course of history. That display is temporary. Western New York is also home to permanent reminders of the devastation that was wrought 20 years ago, including one outside City Hall in North Tonawanda and another along the Ellicott Creek Bike Path near North Forest Road in Amherst.
The displays and their homes are different, but they share a common purpose: a visceral representation of a tragic event. They remind those who stop to look of a moment that is both painful to remember and impossible to forget.
The meanings of memorials can change over time. Impossible as it may seem to those who lived through Sept. 11, 2001, a generation now exists for whom the attacks are an abstraction. For them, a physical manifestation of the nation's response to the attacks is less about mourning, and more about learning.
But even though tens of millions experienced the same event, every experience was different. Edward Horowitz, an associate professor in the School of Communication at Cleveland State, said that some people “experienced it in a mediated way.”
“Many people did not know anybody who was affected,” he added.
For others, the effect was profound.
On Sept. 11, Miles was a young history teacher. He recalled watching the news with his students. "The kids were devastated. I was devastated – and angry," he said.
The next day, he decided he was going to join the military. His first thought was to join the Marines. "I figured they were going to go fight right away," he said. He ended up joining the Army National Guard.
Three weeks after the attacks, he drove to New York City, to see the destruction for himself.
"I'll never forget looking at the debris pile from three blocks away, just standing there in this crowd and everybody was silent," he said.
In 2010, he was deployed to Afghanistan. A photo of him reading a book to his then toddler daughter at the Masten Armory, just before his unit left, appeared in The Buffalo News back then.
Today, Miles is the commander of Army National Guard recruiters for upstate New York. His daughter, now a freshman at Nardin Academy, has learned about 9/11 at school.
"It's like my generation learning about Pearl Harbor," he said.
Looking back at the terror attacks, he remembered how Americans pulled together in unprecedented ways.
"There's a meme that goes around social media that says: Be the nation we were on Sept. 12, 2001. I love that meme because I never felt so unified, the whole country," Miles said.
Memorials can also be a reminder of that sense of shared grief and shared purpose. Robert C. Walter, who helped develop the Amherst memorial, said he hopes that is the case.
“I think for the most part, they retain their core meaning,” he said.
Hilary Burkitt said she has walked through the flag display outside Kleinhans several times.
"It's just so touching," she said.
A couple of days ago, she and her boyfriend made a special trip to look at the exhibit. They were especially moved by the exhibit that features a sign with the photos and names of the victims with Western New York connections.
"We just started crying," she said. They went home and studied some essays by Buddhist leaders about nonviolence.
Burkitt, who remembers being sent home from high school in Cape Cod on the day of the attacks, thought the details attached to each flag were especially touching. The labels have each victim's name, hometown, age, job and where they were when they died.
"There were so many young people, you know? They were all at the start of their careers. I think that that was really impactful, just kind of reading about all these different people that were younger than me or my age and thinking about what that would have been like."