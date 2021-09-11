For Western New Yorkers, 9/11 memorials are a reminder of pain and purpose

The meanings of memorials can change over time. Impossible as it may seem to those who lived through Sept. 11, 2001, a generation now exists for whom the attacks are an abstraction. For them, a physical manifestation of the nation's response to the attacks is less about mourning, and more about learning.

But even though tens of millions experienced the same event, every experience was different. Edward Horowitz, an associate professor in the School of Communication at Cleveland State, said that some people “experienced it in a mediated way.”

“Many people did not know anybody who was affected,” he added.

For others, the effect was profound.

On Sept. 11, Miles was a young history teacher. He recalled watching the news with his students. "The kids were devastated. I was devastated – and angry," he said.

The next day, he decided he was going to join the military. His first thought was to join the Marines. "I figured they were going to go fight right away," he said. He ended up joining the Army National Guard.

Three weeks after the attacks, he drove to New York City, to see the destruction for himself.