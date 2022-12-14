For Ukrainian students at D’Youville, home for the holidays has special meaning

Anastasiia Horova wanted to go home to Ukraine for her winter break from D’Youville University, but her parents ruled it out as too dangerous.

Their town of Kryvyi Rih in southeast Ukraine is among many areas hit by power outages and water shortages in recent weeks due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Instead of traveling home, Horova is headed to Germany to her older sister’s place, where their parents sent her the day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Their mother is hoping to get there to see her daughters for the first time in nearly a year.

Horova’s schoolmate, Yaroslav Malynych, is risking the trip home to his native Lviv despite the danger. His travel plans involve about 20 hours of flying from Buffalo to Chicago to Copenhagen to Warsaw and then six to eight hours on a bus to Lviv.

But he's on a deadline: He has to return to Buffalo before he turns 18 on Jan. 14 to avoid being conscripted to serve in the war.

When Malynych arrived in Buffalo in August, he thought he would spend the winter holidays visiting relatives in New York City, but with the war still raging, he wants to see his parents and brother in Ukraine while he can.

He doesn't know how long it will be before he can return to see his family without getting drafted.

“I’ll turn adult after that, so I would not be able to leave Ukraine,” he said. “So, it’s like my last chance for now.”

As most of their fellow college students head off to safer homes, Horova and Malynych are among 11 Ukrainian students at D’Youville who had to make tough choices about how to spend their holiday break this year.

They arrived in Buffalo this summer thanks to D’Youville’s pledge to offer full scholarships, room and board to 10 Ukrainian students a year to allow them to safely pursue college following the Russian invasion in February.

The university brought in 11 Ukrainian students, who are all staying on the same dormitory floor with American roommates to help them acclimate. The Buffalo News is following two of them, Horova and Malynych, as they navigate the school year here while their homeland struggles to withstand the Russian attacks. Ukrainian students complete their primary education in 11 years, not 12, so most of their cohort are not yet 18.

Trips and snowball fights

Malynych, a chemistry major, said he is doing well in school and finds his classes fairly easy. He just got a work-study job staffing a security desk at the college and signed up for 19 hours a week the last couple of weeks to earn some money before he gets busy again next semester.

He has become close friends with his roommate and took advantage of friends with cars to visit Allegany State Park and Letchworth State Park, which he pronounced “amazing.”

“I would say it is even better than Niagara Falls,” he said, “because it is not that crowded, there are less people and even though the falls are smaller, you have to hike and see nature, so it’s pretty cool.”

He also enjoyed Buffalo’s big snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, especially slipping and sliding on the roads in his friend’s rear-wheel drive car and having a snowball fight in the dorm parking lot.

For Thanksgiving, he rode with a friend to Ohio to visit family friends for his first American turkey feast. His favorite part was the pumpkin pie and, he said, “The stuffing was pretty good but I honestly don’t know what it’s made from.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hard classes and dog care

Horova, on the other hand, spent Thanksgiving “sitting in the dorm doing nothing.” During a recent interview she looked and sounded exhausted. A nursing major, she said her biology class was “difficult even for Americans” learning it in their native tongue, so she spent all of her free time studying and was surprised to learn she did better than she expected.

“Now I need time to rest,” she said.

Horova also attended a Friendsgiving organized by Malynych’s roommate at his church the Monday before Thanksgiving. She is a vegetarian, so she didn’t try the turkey, but she got plenty of her “favorite food in my life, mashed potato.”

She also worked six hours a week helping care for D’Youville’s two mascots, Saint Bernards named Saint and Maggie, and participated in a couple of cross-country meets, including a trip to Virginia Beach in November.

“We lost, but it was a fun experience on the beach,” she said.

Thoughts of home

Through it all, their minds were always with their families in Ukraine.

When Malynych got here this summer, Lviv had not been a target of Russian air strikes, but that changed when Russia began bombing infrastructure this fall. He said his brother has a gas generator he can use during the blackouts if it gets too cold, and his parents’ house is close to a hospital so it’s near a high-priority electricity grid.

“The power outages are not happening as often at my parents’, but if it does get cut off they use candles to light the house and dress up warmer,” he said.

Horova’s hometown experienced more of the war early on and production recently had to halt at Ukraine’s largest steel works because of blackouts. She said her family currently has no water in their house and must bring containers to get water at government-supplied stations.

Both students try to call their families every day “if there is power” at about 4 p.m., “when we still have work to do here but it is 11 p.m. there,” Malynych said.

More independent – and realistic

The Ukrainian teens said they have grown more independent since starting college in the States – and more realistic as well.

When they first arrived, they had solid plans for the future. Malynych wanted to return to Ukraine to help his country rebuild. Horova said she wanted to work as a nurse in Ukraine, in the military if the war is still on.

Four months later, they have a different answer to that question.

“Before the war, I had plans to stay in Ukraine for my bachelor’s degree and then pursue a higher degree in the U.S.,” Malynych said. “But now, here I am. And I am trying to plan less because it is just really hard.”

Horova agreed. “I don’t want to make plans right now,” she said, “because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”