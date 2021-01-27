For the first time in months, no Covid-19 outbreaks in Erie County nursing homes

"The rules with regard to visitation in nursing homes still apply and should apply," Poloncarz said. "I believe that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to drop the number of new cases and deaths, is because there are still strict rules in place to protect nursing home residents.”

“I am optimistic," Poloncarz said. "I think it is evidence that not only have we been able to reduce the spread in our region, but with the vaccines having been put into the arms of nursing home residents, that we are going to see a drop in not only the number of cases but hospitalizations and deaths of individuals who reside in a nursing home. We have seen that recently, too."

The worst of Burstein's weekly reports on nursing home Covid-19 test results came during Thanksgiving week, when nine nursing homes had Covid-19 among more than 5% of their residents.

That figure dropped to six nursing homes in the first week of December. But the number of homes with more than 5% positives rose to seven in each of the ensuing two weeks.

Since then, the proportion has been slowly falling.