ALBANY – Earlier this year, the Seneca Nation approached State Sen. Tim Kennedy with an idea for legislation benefiting the Nation during high-stakes gaming compact negotiations.

The Nation and its Albany-based lobbying firm worked with the Buffalo Democrat's office on bill language. The final product, a bill Kennedy introduced May 18, would not just authorize the Nation to enter a new compact with New York's governor; it also would enshrine the Nation's exclusive casino rights in Western New York, while making it easier for the Nation to sue the governor if negotiations broke down.

But since the bill's introduction, a disconnect has emerged between the Nation and Kennedy, its most valuable ally in the State Legislature.

Exactly why remains unclear.

The Nation is running an aggressive campaign to pass the bill before the legislative session’s scheduled end in one week. It is sponsoring a billboard advertisement near the Capitol promoting the legislation, online ads, and held a news conference pushing for passage at the Capitol on Tuesday. The original Seneca Nation Compact, struck in 2002, expires on Dec. 9 and the Legislature must pass a bill authorizing Gov. Kathy Hochul to enter a new agreement.

But in his first public comments about the bill, Kennedy told The News last week that it was not written with the intent of affecting compact negotiations between the Nation and Hochul’s administration.

Rather, it was principally meant to enshrine Seneca rights during negotiations with future governors. In Kennedy's view, the bill does not necessarily need to pass this year, and according to a spokeswoman, that has been his position from the start.

Kennedy’s comments to The News last week, framing his bill as a potential multi-year project, appeared to take the Seneca Nation leadership by surprise.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. told The News this week that based on prior conversations, he had expected Kennedy to strongly push for the bill's passage this year.

"We were told that he would make this one of his priorities, with the limited time we have," he said on Wednesday.

No alternative bill reauthorizing the Seneca Nation Compact has been introduced in the Legislature. Kennedy's office has raised the prospect that Hochul could introduce her own "program bill" allowing her to enter a new compact, which the Legislature could then pass. Presumably, the bill would be pared down and not include provisions granting the Nation negotiating advantages, as Kennedy's does.

The idea of a Hochul program bill is opposed by the Seneca Nation, which instead wants Kennedy to push his own.

"I think that with Kennedy introducing the bill, he should lead that passage," Armstrong said. "A program bill from the governor passed with no review, and no discussion, under cover at night as the session races to close, is an unacceptable alternative to the Nation. That sort of Albany political maneuvering would say a lot about where we stand with our supposed partners of New York State."

'Two masters'

On Tuesday, Kennedy did not attend the Seneca Nation news conference promoting passage of the bill, citing a scheduling conflict.

A Senate Democratic spokesman confirmed that Kennedy was busy with a Democratic conference leadership meeting and then a general Democratic conference meeting.

"The Senator was in a leadership meeting with the Senate Majority Leader and his colleagues at the time of the press conference," added a Kennedy spokeswoman, Molly Hirschbeck. "Our office notified the Senecas of this scheduling conflict last Friday when he was invited to attend, and sent his full support of their public push in Albany. He also met with the Seneca Nation separately during their visit to the Capitol."

The Assembly Democratic sponsor of the bill, Gary Pretlow, also was not present a the news conference, which a Seneca Nation spokesman said was also due to a scheduling conflict.

Several members of the minority State Senate Republican conference were present, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and Sens. Patrick Gallivan and George Borrello, all from Western New York.

In an interview afterward, Borrello suggested that Kennedy might be backing away from his own bill because of loyalties to the Seneca Nation on one hand, and on the other, the global gaming and hospitality company Delaware North, a competitor of the Nation for gambling customers.

“Unfortunately, I think the governor and to some extent Senator Kennedy are serving two masters here,” Borrello said. “We know what the Seneca Nation wants is in direct conflict with what some big supporters like Delaware North want, and I have a lot of concern about that.”

Both the Seneca Nation and Delaware North have been campaign donors to Kennedy, a prolific campaign fundraiser.

Borrello is a co-sponsor of Kennedy’s Seneca Nation bill and supports it, but said he was “concerned about the inherent conflict between Delaware North and the Seneca Nation, and how that plays out in ensuring this bill gets passed, and this compact gets ratified before the end of session.”

Under the original 2002 compact, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14. The Senecas have since built three casinos in Western New York, which face competition from three racinos, including two affiliated with Delaware North.

Kennedy’s office said that Delaware North has "never had any part in conversations surrounding the Compact legislation with our office, and public lobbying records should reflect that."

Delaware North spokesman Glen White added that the company was "not even aware of the bill until it was introduced and have not lobbied on it."

"What's offensive here is that an ineffective member of the minority conference is attempting to gain headlines for himself by puppeting false narratives that overshadow the real intent of this bill – to protect the voices of the Senecas, and to ensure good faith negotiations are prioritized for generations to come,” Kennedy said, referring to Borrello. “We will continue to move forward with the legislation I’ve introduced maintaining the exclusivity zone, safeguarding the thousands of jobs supported by the Seneca Compact, and supporting a fair compact negotiation in the best interest of Western New York."

Kennedy not only has good relationships with the Seneca Nation and Delaware North, but with Hochul, whose administration has concerns about Kennedy's bill. For one, by guaranteeing the Seneca Nation exclusivity through legislation, it would take away the state's main bargaining chip during the ongoing negotiations.

It's unclear whether Hochul's administration has influenced Kennedy's position.

A Hochul spokeswoman declined to answer questions about whether the administration had lobbied Kennedy in opposition to the bill. Hirschbeck also did not say whether the Hochul administration had lobbied Kennedy.

"From the beginning, the Senator's expectations have been that both parties are currently negotiating in good faith and that a fair agreement will be reached," Hirschbeck said. "He has been clear that his intent behind the bill is forward-thinking – that it would ensure that New York State is treating the Seneca Nation with the respect that they deserve. If the legislation is passed this session and signed by the Governor, it could certainly apply to current compact negotiations, but its purpose was never limited to that scope."

Hochul has recused herself from those negotiation because her husband, William Hochul, is a senior official at Delaware North. Instead, the deal is being hashed out by two top aides, who began meeting with Armstrong earlier this month.

Armstrong said the negotiations have been progressing since the meetings with Hochul's top decision-makers began. The Nation has been wary of Hochul, however, since her administration issued a subpoena last year freezing key Seneca bank accounts and forcing the repayment of more than $500 million in disputed casino revenue.

Kennedy has enjoyed significant campaign support from those pushing for a compact favorable to the Seneca Nation. Businessman and Seneca Nation Councilor J.C. Seneca, who attended the Albany news conference and held his own push for a "fair compact" two weeks ago, has donated nearly $80,000 to Kennedy’s campaign. And the Seneca Nation itself has donated $63,000.

Campaign finance records show that in February 2022, the chairman of Delaware North, Jeremy Jacobs, threw a campaign fundraiser for Kennedy. Overall, members of the Jacobs family, Delaware North and affiliated companies have donated more than $30,000 to Kennedy since Democrats took control of the Senate majority in 2019.