For one Buffalo school, it's back to online learning

After one day back in the classroom, students at a school on Buffalo’s East Side will have to go back to getting their lessons online.
School 59A, formerly School 90 at 50 A St. off Fillmore Avenue, was closed Monday after a water main break, officials reported on the Buffalo Public Schools website and on Twitter.
According to officials, “All in-person students and staff will engage in remote learning until the issue is resolved.”
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
