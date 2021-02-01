 Skip to main content
For one Buffalo school, it's back to online learning
For one Buffalo school, it's back to online learning

After one day back in the classroom, students at a school on Buffalo’s East Side will have to go back to getting their lessons online.

School 59A, formerly School 90 at 50 A St. off Fillmore Avenue, was closed Monday after a water main break, officials reported on the Buffalo Public Schools website and on Twitter.

According to officials, “All in-person students and staff will engage in remote learning until the issue is resolved.”

