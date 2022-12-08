For now, New York's gun ban in churches can be enforced again after appellate court ruling

A federal appellate ruling Wednesday placed a stay on a judge's ruling that prohibited law enforcement agencies from enforcing a new state law that bans pastors and permitted gun owners from carrying their concealed firearms inside houses of worship.

"Having weighed the applicable factors ... we conclude that a stay pending appeal is warranted," the three-judge panel for the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

So the gun ban can now be enforced by law enforcement, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The only exception is for individuals hired by a church or place of worship as armed security.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra in Buffalo issued a preliminary injunction that ordered state police and district attorneys in Erie and Niagara counties to stop enforcing the provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act criminalizing possession of a firearm in a place of worship or religious observation.

That ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo, who said the new state law violated their right to defend themselves and their congregations while in church.

Sinatra said "ample Supreme Court precedent addressing the individual's right to keep and bear arms ... dictates that New York's new place of worship restriction is equally unconstitutional."

The state appealed his order. The appellate panel ordered an expedited briefing schedule for the appeal.

Taking guns onto private property

New York is also appealing another decision by Sinatra, who issued a preliminary injunction Nov. 22 barring the state from enforcing the new gun law's ban against persons carrying firearms onto private property used by the public without the expressed consent of the property owner.

That Sinatra ruling meant that, for now, licensed gun owners may carry a gun in New York into stores and other private property used by the public without prior approval from the owner.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed in September by Brett Christian, a gun owner from Cheektowaga, who said the state law violated his Second Amendment right to own a firearm and use it to protect himself outside of his home while shopping.

Christian "is likely to succeed on the merits of his constitutional claim," Sinatra wrote in enjoining the state from enforcing the private property restriction until the lawsuit is decided.

In that case, Sinatra also declined to issue a stay on his ruling while the state appeals it.