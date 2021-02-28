For Jemal, the Richardson campus offers 'exactly the type of challenges that I love'

The hotel, which opened in April 2017, needs some upgrades, Jemal said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The entrance is not very inviting," he said. "Candidly, if you don't create a bigger sense of place it might as well be in the Tunnel of Love."

But Jemal said he would immediately put the hotel back in service.

"I would reopen it right away," Jemal said. "Needless to say, it gives you a good chance with the pandemic to start going slowly until you ratchet your way up. It's a service business, and you want to get the kinks out of it and get the management in place."

Jemal said he doesn't think it would be difficult to find a restaurant operator.

"You have plenty of them in Buffalo, many great ones," he said.

Jemal said he would go through his usual process in arriving at what he thinks needs to be done with the rest of the complex.

"I basically live a project when I do it, but this one has exactly the type of challenges that I love to do," Jemal said. "Really, I have no plan other than to walk it, look it, feel it, touch it, again and again and again, and if it doesn't look right I'm going to do it again until I get it right.