For first time in more than 30 years, Buffalo's parks have a new master plan

The first master plan in more than 30 years for Buffalo's parks system includes a reconstruction project at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion and the adjacent Masten Park.

The project will provide state-of-the-art facilities for indoor and outdoor athletic, recreation and education activities for students and community members in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo, officials say.

“The park master plan … reflects two years of reviewing our existing park assets and the collection of commitments and feedback from over 1,200 residents, stakeholders and nationally recognized experts,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

“We now have a plan that reflects the diversity of Buffalo’s parks users while also ensuring an equitable level of investment all across the city for all of our city parks,” he added.

The Johnnie B. Wiley reconstruction is one of the projects that specifically follows the guidelines underscored in the new city parks master plan, which was unveiled Thursday.