For Catholic women in Western New York, mixed emotions over Supreme Court abortion ruling

Mary Anne Jackson has marched in Washington and stood in silent protest outside Buffalo-area abortion providers. She never figured she would see the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

“I think it’s very overdue. We’ve been praying for a long, long time, years and years,” Jackson said.

Hochul sees NY as abortion 'safe harbor,' but that's no sure bet Legal experts on both sides of the abortion issue said Friday that by overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that found abortion to be a constitutional right, the justices opened the door to an unpredictable new era where states will go in radically different directions on the issue.

The Catholic Church has been on the vanguard of efforts to dismantle Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years.

Jackson and several other parishioners expressed relief and gratitude following a Mass Sunday morning at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna. Their prayers finally had been answered.

The court’s 6-3 ruling that ended a constitutional right to an abortion was a sign that God “wants to straighten out the world and bring people back to God and religion,” said Jackson, a retired nurse.

“I think a lot of babies are going to be saved because of this,” added Marie M., a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great in Amherst who declined to give her last name.

Marie M. said she grew up praying for an end to abortion with her mom and sister outside a Main Street clinic for women that offers abortions. She went to her first “March for Life” in Washington at age 10 and returned six other times.

While overturning Roe is a big deal, she said abortion opponents still have much more work to do.

“Ultimately what’s going to end abortion is the change of hearts,” she said.

But some Catholic women in Western New York expressed mixed emotions about the ruling and worried that it was a step too far, too fast.

Catherine Hetzler, attending Mass at OLV, said she was frustrated by the Catholic Church’s hyper focus on abortion, at the expense of other social justice issues such as gun control and care for the poor.

“The homeless person who dies under a bridge, his life is just as important as an unborn child,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The church absolutely should be preaching and lobbying against gun violence, she added, but has done little, and the country continues to be plagued by mass shootings.

The bipartisan gun safety law signed last week in the wake of mass shootings at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was a tepid response at controlling guns, she said.

“The whole thing about assault weapons not being banned, it’s ridiculous,” said Hetzler. “There are so many issues about life that are not being paid attention to.”

Three-quarters of U.S. Catholics say abortion should be illegal in some cases but legal in others, according to the latest Pew survey in May. One in 10 say abortion should be illegal in all cases, with no exceptions, while 13% say abortion should be legal without exceptions.

Antoinette said she was torn over the Roe decision, as well. The parishioner at St. Gregory the Great in Amherst declined to give her last name. She said she wished the justices had taken a more measured approach in their ruling, instead of “all or nothing.”

“Ending a life that’s viable is a horrible thing and should be regulated,” said Antoinette, a teacher. “But there are different reasons that an abortion may be necessary to protect a woman’s life.”

Antoinette also worried that the church was so caught up in the abortion issue that it has ignored other problems.

“There’s other social justice issues that need to be looked at. If you’re respecting all lives, then you’re respecting all lives,” she said. “A lot of people don’t think the racial injustices are real, and I think they are and they’re being overlooked.”

The Catholic bishops of New York State, including Bishop Michel W. Fisher of the Buffalo Diocese, released a joint statement on Friday extending gratitude to “millions of heroic Americans who have worked tirelessly toward this outcome for nearly a half-century.”

The bishops said the ruling was a “judicial victory, not a cultural one” and acknowledged that the culture “remains deeply divided” on the abortion issue.

“To change the culture and build a culture of life, we need to enact family-friendly policies that welcome children, support mothers, cherish families and empower them to thrive,” the statement said.

Priests leading the 10 a.m. Mass at OLV and the 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Gregory the Great did not mention the Supreme Court ruling. Priests in some other parishes made only brief remarks about it.

The Buffalo Diocese sent a memo on Friday to priests urging them to take precautions in the event abortion rights protesters showed up at area churches, but a diocese spokesman said late Sunday that there had been no reports of any protests or disturbances at weekend Masses.

It wasn’t known if vandalism of statuary at St. Margaret Church in North Buffalo between Wednesday night and Thursday morning had anything to do with the abortion ruling, which had been anticipated following a leak to media in May of a draft court opinion.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.