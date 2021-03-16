For Buffalo's school-zone speed cameras, forget any 'semblance of uniformity'

Buffalo Public Schools has appealed to Common Council members to activate speed-zone cameras all day at its schools, instead of only around arrival and dismissal times.

But such a change could cause more confusion around the controversial program, lawmakers say.

Legislation approved last November by the Common Council and Mayor Byron W. Brown leaves the decision for each speed-zone camera to whoever represents the Common Council district where each camera is located.

But the process could lead to inconsistencies if some Council members approve the BPS requests in their districts while others don’t, especially if cameras at one school location span more than one district, some lawmakers said during Tuesday's Council meeting.

For example, North Council Member Joel P. Feroleto voted no on the request for one school in his district – School 54 Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence at 2358 Main St.

But Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. pointed out that one of the cameras at School 54 is located in his district, across the street from the camera in Feroleto’s Delaware District.