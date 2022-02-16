For Buffalo's endangered buildings, local landmark status may not stop the wrecking ball

If the Great Northern is demolished, the 1897 grain elevator would be another in a long list of Buffalo's locally landmarked structures to be torn down.
But it won't be Buffalo's last threatened historic building.
Since Blessed Trinity Church became the first locally decreed landmark in 1977, 14 buildings to be so designated have been demolished.
Some, like the grain elevator, were already in peril when landmarked. Preservationists hoped the designation would increase pressure to save them. But that's not what necessarily happens.
Uncertainty looms among several of the 134 structures in the city – theaters, industrial buildings, houses, neighborhood bars and schools – that have local historic status. That's also true of buildings in the city's 17 historic districts, which carry the same designation as the individually landmarked structures. They range in size from a few buildings to whole neighborhoods.
The endangered include:
- Two Civil War-era buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Ave., the most historic buildings in the Cobblestone District.
- A Civil War-era building at 82 Sycamore St., along with a 1900 building next to it at 608 Michigan Ave., adjacent to the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.
- St. Ann's Church, 651 Broadway, a commanding neo-Gothic church and once a cornerstone for German immigrants.
- The Meidenbauer House, at 204 High St. and 291 Maple St., a combination of two Italianate brick houses that date back to 1870.
The city adopted its preservation ordinance as a way to safeguard the city's history; promote the intellectual, cultural and general welfare; and preserve, protect, perpetuate and use landmarks.
Still, some of these properties continue to slide toward demolition the way the Great Northern has since Archer Daniels Midland bought the brick-box style structure with steel bins in 1993, three years after it was designated as a local landmark.
A contributing factor, they say, is that city inspectors are not required to visit local landmarks to ensure they are maintained. They point to the Great Northern – uninspected for decades – as a classic example of demolition by neglect.
There's something wrong when buildings are allowed to deteriorate for decades in plain view, said Jesse Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
"I definitely think people aren't expecting to be held accountable for the historic buildings they own," Fisher said. "That's something that has to change."
Here are seven locally landmarked buildings that are threatened, in limbo or appear on their way to being saved.
Cobblestone buildings
Two of the 11 buildings left in the historic Cobblestone District have been on life support for years, with buckled and crumbling walls and weakened mortar.
Preservationists over the years have pushed the city and Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney to force owner Darryl Carr to fix the buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. The city's permits and inspections department has also sought a resolution.
But Carr has not, to date, made substantial changes in the 1869 three-story building at 118 South Park, which he and other investors bought in 2003, or the 1852 four-story building at 110 South Park, purchased in 2008.
While the buildings have sat idle, Carr has been brought to Housing Court a number of times between 2009 and 2022 and had more than a half-dozen court actions for failing to maintain the buildings.
In February 2015, Carney told Carr to "fix, sell or redevelop 118 South Park."
Still, building violations dating back to 2016, having to do with falling bricks, unrealized roof work and blight have yet to be resolved.
Carr is due back in Housing Court Friday.
"We hope on that day that the Housing Court judge will execute a remedy plan," Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said. "I feel confident that the pieces are coming together for this case."
Wonder Bread Building
Four giant missing letters on the roof that once helped spell "Wonder Bread" signals the rundown condition of the vacant, vandalized factory building at 313 Fougeron St.
Canadian developer Harry Stinson bought the roughly 200,000-square-foot building on nearly 3 acres for $850,000 in 2019. He announced at the time an ambitious plan to create 500 apartments along with commercial space at a cost of around $50 million.
But the fate of the Wonder Bread Building, which turns 100 next year, is far from certain.
Stinson said he hasn't started work on the building as he remains focused on renovating the newly branded Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown Hotel, formerly Buffalo Grand Hotel.
The Wonder Bread Building, under his ownership, has been added to the State and Federal Register of Historic Places, making the property eligible for historic tax credits for redevelopment.
"I have no doubt we'll be able to do it," Stinson said. "I've done it many times before and the designs are, I think, relatively practical and, I think very interesting. But I have to deal with what I can deal with at one point in time.
"We haven't ignored it, but I am not Doug Jemal and I don't have the unlimited checkbook that he has," he said with a laugh, referring to the developer undertaking multiple projects in Buffalo.
Wildroot Building
A sheet of paper with the words FINAL NOTICE and a warning of "imminent demolition" was posted on the hulking Wildroot Building, 1740 Bailey Ave., in September 2014, by the city's permits and inspections department.
That followed a nonstructural brick collapse on the west side of the three-story building, which opened in 1930 as the largest cake kitchen in the world for Detroit-based Grennan Bakery. The Wildroot company, known for its Wildroot Cream Oil Hair Tonic, moved there in the 1940s and took over the kitchen space in 1946. The building was last occupied by Colgate-Palmolive Co. in 1961.
Mark Paradowski, Chrissy Lincoln Paradowski and other preservationists immediately organized volunteer cleanup efforts and small repairs in an attempt to stave off demolition. Two years later, the Wildroot Building was named one of the "Seven to Save" endangered properties by the Albany-based Preservation League of New York State.
Omar Sian bought the property at a foreclosure auction for $1,000 in October 2017, and a local landmark designation soon followed. Sian has relocated his business, OS Electric there, and said he has spent $400,000 to $500,000 on improvements, including repairing and repointing the damaged wall that prompted the city to seek demolition.
"When I bought the building I wanted to protect it," Sian said. "I love the building and I'm happy I saved it."
Support Local Journalism
In 2019, Indianapolis-based AKG Construction, which developed AP Lofts at Larkinville, explored buying the Wildroot Building and adjacent properties but the deal fell through.
Sian noted other interest in the property.
"Even if the city took it back from me, they cannot demo it, and that is one of the best things we did," he said.
Samuel Schenk House
The 1823 Samuel Schenk House is considered the oldest stone house in Buffalo. Owned by Erie County, the property was once part of the Country Club of Buffalo and resides within the Grover Cleveland Golf Course.
Three of the original six buildings are vacant and in need of repair.
The county is now planning to address those needs.
Plans call for turning the structure into the Erie County Parks Heritage Museum. The building is expected to display maps, documents and other historical artifacts on the history of county parks.
Funding for the first phase of the project, $862,242, has been received. A consultant is expected to be chosen this month to assist with the project's engineering and design.
"We are excited and grateful that funding has been allocated to begin working on a plan to preserve the structural and architectural integrity of the Schenk House, one of many historical treasures located across the Erie County Parks system," Parks Commissioner Troy Schinzel said in a statement.
Meidenbauer House
The Meidenbauer House has lived a precarious existence in the shadow of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
The house is actually a combination of two Italianate brick houses, one built in 1871 at 204 High St. and the other at 291 Maple St., built in 1890.
The 5,400-square-foot house was on the brink of demolition when landmarked as part of the High Street Historic District. The City of Buffalo took ownership in 2005.
More recently, the Rev. Michael Goodman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church and the St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., wanted to demolish the property for a surface parking lot to support another project.
The house seemed to get a second chance when Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners was named designated developer in 2020. Plans were announced for housing intended for low-income Medical Campus employees.
But that option expired last fall, and Greg Daniels Jr., the company's business development manager, said the company is no longer interested in the property.
The building's fate is, once again, uncertain.
Brendan Mehaffy, who heads the Office of Strategic Planning, said the city plans to "reengage with the community" in the near future on the building's future.
Michigan Sycamore Historic District buildings
Two buildings in the small downtown Michigan Sycamore Historic District are in a precarious state.
The three-story brick building at 82 Sycamore St., on the corner of Michigan Avenue, was built in 1847, 14 years before the start of the Civil War.
The building next to it at 608 Michigan Ave., a two-story brick building, was built around 1900.
The commercial buildings, adjacent to the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, have been vacant and deteriorating since at least the 1990s. They were purchased in 2000 by Frank Kraphaus after a previous owner tried unsuccessfully to demolish them.
Kraphaus did not respond to requests for comment.
Preservation Buffalo Niagara, now redeveloping a building at 72 Sycamore St., toured the two buildings with an architect and two engineers and concluded both are salvageable, with a stabilization plan needed for the Sycamore building.
Fisher, the organization's executive director, said the buildings have particular importance in the corridor, which has lost many of its original buildings to demolition. She said 82 Sycamore is also one of the last remaining Civil War-era buildings left downtown.
St. Ann's Church
It's been nearly 10 years since parishioners could walk the length of the 216-foot-long St. Ann's Church at 651 Broadway, which once held 1,600 people for Sunday Masses.
Due to dwindling attendance, a declining number of priests and the building's degraded condition, the neo-Gothic church, built from 1878 to 1886, was officially closed by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2012. The following year the diocese announced the building would be demolished after determining needed repairs were too costly.
The church's shrine was removed and stored by the diocese.
After members of the church succeeded in getting St. Ann's designated a local landmark, the diocese said it was willing to sell the building.
There has been some interest, a church official said, but no buyers.
SS. Columba-Brigid Catholic Church, where many of St. Ann's parishioners resettled, pays the building's utilities, rent and other costs.
"Every morning, the three of us friars here pray for St. Ann," said Jud Weiksnar, the church's pastor. "We just really want something good to happen because it has so much potential. We think the worst case scenario would be its demolition."
Former parishioners with deep connections to the building hope the building will survive, though not all are optimistic.
At this point I'd be surprised if anything happens, which is a heartbreaker," said Marty Ederer, former co-chair of Friends of St. Ann. "How often does Buffalo tear things down and regret it later? How often do we have to keep relearning that lesson?"
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.