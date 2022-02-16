For Buffalo's endangered buildings, local landmark status may not stop the wrecking ball

Four giant missing letters on the roof that once helped spell "Wonder Bread" signals the rundown condition of the vacant, vandalized factory building at 313 Fougeron St.

Canadian developer Harry Stinson bought the roughly 200,000-square-foot building on nearly 3 acres for $850,000 in 2019. He announced at the time an ambitious plan to create 500 apartments along with commercial space at a cost of around $50 million.

But the fate of the Wonder Bread Building, which turns 100 next year, is far from certain.

Stinson said he hasn't started work on the building as he remains focused on renovating the newly branded Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown Hotel, formerly Buffalo Grand Hotel.

The Wonder Bread Building, under his ownership, has been added to the State and Federal Register of Historic Places, making the property eligible for historic tax credits for redevelopment.

"I have no doubt we'll be able to do it," Stinson said. "I've done it many times before and the designs are, I think, relatively practical and, I think very interesting. But I have to deal with what I can deal with at one point in time.