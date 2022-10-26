 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food justice activist to speak at WNY Peace Center dinner

Deidre EmEl recites the names of the Tops shooting victims

Deidra EmEl, executive director of the WNY Peace Center, recites the names of the victims of the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue during a march on June 11, 2022.

 Ben Tsujimoto/Buffalo News
Leah Penniman, an author and food justice activist from Soul Fire Farm in Grafton, N.Y., will be the keynote speaker at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner, the organization announced.

Penniman is the author of "Farming While Black" and is the founding co-director and farm manager of Soul Fire Farm described as "an Afro-Indigenous centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system," according to its website.

Penniman will speak on "Planting Seeds of Justice, Harvesting Peace."

The dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11, the former Armistice Day which marked the end of World War I, at the University at Buffalo's Hayes Hall, 250 Hayes Road on South Campus. Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased at wnypeace.org. The dinner is co-sponsored by UB Food Systems Planning & Healthy Communities Lab and will be catered by Sunshine Vegan Eats, a Jefferson Avenue business.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

