Pearl Young showed her love for her community and faith in God through food.

Through the canned goods she would help box up for the food pantry at her church. Through the giant pots of vegetable soup she would simmer at home to serve at the church soup kitchen and the children who came to church on Sundays. Through her substitute teaching at the Emerson School of Hospitality where Buffalo students learn culinary skills.

Last May 14, Young was dropped off at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after attending a prayer breakfast. But a gunman armed with a military-style rifle, bent on killing as many Black people as he could, entered the store. Young was one of 10 people killed in the massacre. She was 77.

On April 29, just a couple of weeks shy of the one-year mark of the tragedy that claimed her life, her loved ones are organizing an event they know is a fitting tribute.

They are hosting a food and soup giveaway at a vacant lot at 266 Leroy Ave., a spot which they hope will one day become a permanent site for a pantry and soup kitchen in Young's honor.

"We're going to honor her with that," said Damon Young, the youngest of her three children. "We're trying to get something permanent for my mom in her name. We want to do what she was doing, to feel connected to her permanently."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Young was an evangelical missionary who worked with dozens of Church of God in Christ congregations but was especially devoted to her home church, the Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ. That church moved from Buffalo to Cheektowaga, but she remained connected to the community in Buffalo. She was the president of its missionary board and was a biweekly volunteer at a Central Park food pantry affiliated with her home church.

Young's loved ones helping with the April 29 event include Bishop Glenwood H. Young, the brother of Young's late husband, Oliver, and Sister Madge Whiskey.

The family has started a foundation in her name to try to bring the permanent food pantry to fruition.

Tops is providing groceries for the giveaway, along with other local food purveyors, including Wegmans, Damon Young said.

The lot on Leroy is empty for now, he said. For the giveaway, they will set up tents and tables. They are hoping to provide food to at least 100 families but maybe more. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Damon Young recalled how growing up their home was often filled with delicious smells of her vegetable soup cooking on her stove and the cookies and cakes she would bake.

He is heartened at the belief that his mother would appreciate the idea of a food giveaway in her name.

"Oh my goodness," Damon Young said. "She would think it was awesome."