Food drive launches at Canisius High School on Tuesday

The Great Ignatian Food Drive, in which Canisius participates in a friendly – but spirited – competition with other Jesuit high schools to provide food to the needy for the holiday season, begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 19.

Provisions collected by Canisius during the drive will go to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, which cares for the poor and abandoned in Western New York, and strives to meet their need for food, clothing, shelter and basic necessities.

The food drive is open to the entire Western New York community. Nonperishable food can be donated at Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days.

Canisius will also host a drive-thru drop-off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6.

Nonperishable items requested by St. Luke’s are canned food (including corn), boxed rice, pasta, canned sauce (including cranberry), stuffing, brownie mix, macaroni and cheese, corn muffin mix, peanut butter and jelly and ramen noodles.

Last year, Canisius collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food. In total, the 15 participating schools last year collected and distributed 168,000 pounds of food.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

