On the Folts farm, every cow has a name, they can wander where they want and walk themselves to the robotic milking machine.

“Ultimate production is a result of ultimate cow comfort,” Josh Folts explained, adding, “The production we have is some of the best in the state.”

With robotic milkers and a “social area” for the cows, this isn’t their fathers’ dairy farm. That’s because neither of Josh or Ginny Folts’ parents were farmers.

The couple took the leap seven years ago, entering a field that others in the state were leaving by the hundreds every year. The decision makes their North Collins farm one of only a handful of 21st-century, first-generation dairy farms in Western New York.

There were nearly 6,000 dairy farmers in New York State in 2006. That number had dropped to 3,600 by 2020, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Still, the dairy industry in New York generated nearly half the state’s total agricultural receipts.

First-generation dairy farms are difficult to start because besides the cows, there is a lot of equipment to purchase to feed the cows, milk the cows, and store and cool the milk. Once farmers get started, there is a lot of expertise around to help them, according to Katelyn Walley-Stoll of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Western New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team.

“Beginning farmers are really excited to take all of that information because they’re not battling 500 years of family tradition. They’re willing to try something new and take on new research, and if it doesn’t work, go back to the drawing board,” Walley-Stoll said.

While he did not grow up on a farm, Josh Folts told Ginny his dream before they were married.

“This is something we always wanted to do,” he said.

But they didn’t do it overnight.

Working up to it

Josh Folts started working on the Phillips Family Farm in North Collins when he was 17, and after college, he returned there and was the herd manager for seven years.

After that, the Foltses started a trucking business, doing a lot of hauling for farmers. But that was difficult, too, particularly during the Great Recession, when farms were going out of business. The business survived because it also did cross-country runs.

“I would go down to the diner in town and I would be like, beat, beat up and depressed,” Josh Folts said.

One of the other local businessmen at the diner asked him what was wrong.

“I don’t know if we’re going to make it,” Josh Folts replied.

“Seven years,” the man told him. “By the time you’re seven years in, you’ll be able to breathe.”

The Foltses learned something running the trucking business that helped them on the dairy farm: diversification.

“If I didn’t have the group of trucks that were running cross-country with commercial grade, we would have gone bankrupt,” Josh Folts said of the Great Recession. “So that was an experience that had us prepared for when we did start.”

The Folts farm milks 120 cows on about 50 acres on Mile Block Road on property that was owned by the Congdon and Weller Nursery. First, they bought the property; then, two years later, the house that sits on the farm; and 10 years later, in 2016, they built the barn and started milking cows. They also own or rent about 400 other acres where they grow hay and corn for the herd, as well as another 30 acres across the road.

The couple has four sons, with two of them – Isaac, 17, and Zane, 25 – working at the farm, along with one full-time and one part-time employee.

A tough business

There are the everyday setbacks in farming: the cost of fertilizer and grain going up, milk prices going down; it’s too rainy, or it’s too dry for the hay and the corn. During the December blizzard, milk trucks could not get to the farm to haul away the milk, and they had to dump four days worth of milk.

“For a beginning farmer, not only are you trying to find money and learn the skills to own your own business, and take care of the cows, but then, you’re also facing this extremely convoluted pricing system where you have no idea what your milk check’s going to be,” Walley-Stoll said.

“This is not quite a sustainable market. The dairy market is very volatile. Milk markets are becoming depressed right now. Sometimes, the market takes a couple of years to run a cycle. We really have to have a diversified income to be sustainable,” Josh Folts said.

They still operate the fleet of trucks. And during the pandemic, Isaac, who will be a senior at St. Francis High School, renovated a building to house show animals. He took the profits from selling one of his show cows to pay for the renovations, doing work in between remote classes.

In addition to housing Cali, his 2021 grand champion of the international junior Holstein show, Isaac Folts boards other show cows. And since Cali is sought after for her genetics, embryos from her are implanted in surrogate cows, another part of the diversified business.

But to get to this point, the Foltses first needed money to buy cows, property and equipment, which is why they started the trucking business. They also had to find a market for the milk, and then a banker with capital to invest in the business. They bought cows from an existing member of the Upstate Niagara Milk Cooperative.

While doing all of that, they have seen farms go out of business.

“Farming is very hard, physically. So no matter how much you love it, your body can only take so much,” Ginny Folts said. “So I think sometimes when the markets are low and your body is also telling you, it’s time to retire.”

So why do they do it?

“Agriculture is a great way to connect with the land, connect with your neighbors, connect with your community, and provide something we all need. We all need to eat,” said Christina Kohler of the New York Farm Bureau.

And young farmers look to the future.

“You’re betting on the future. They’re very optimistic and we need more optimistic people in this world,” Kohler said.

Not your father’s farm

The farm’s cows sleep on sand, and are free to roam into one of the two robotic milking machines in the red barn.

“The cows are free to wander wherever they like. They can go to the robot when they like. They get to go to the feed bunk when they like, they lay down when they want. We even have a social area in the middle, which is unique to our farm,” Ginny Folts said.

In addition to having a name, every cow has a number on a transponder on their collar. This allows the robotic milking machine to identify the cow and gives it access to particulars about the cow, such as how long it usually takes to milk it and when it was last milked. It also keeps the cows from being milked too often. The cow’s udders are automatically washed with a disinfectant before lasers show the robot where to place the cups on the udders. And the cows get a snack while they are milking.

The farm bought a somatic cell counter this year that automatically tests the milk and alerts the Foltses if the cell count is rising, which could indicate the animal is getting sick.

“We can notice before they have clinical signs,” Ginny Folts said.

The transponders also monitor the cows’ rumination, or digestion, giving the Foltses another tool for early detection of illness.

The information from the transponder is retrieved on a computer or an app on their phones, which they check multiple times a day.

Ginny and Josh Folts said they look forward to the day when they don’t have to be so diversified, and can concentrate on one aspect of their business, which may transition to a second generation in the future.

Isaac is looking forward to operating the farm one day.

“He feels pretty confident with it. He plans to go to college, but I’d like to give him the freedom to decide,” Ginny Folts said.

“Hopefully by the time the next generation is out of college, we’ll be able to be a little bit larger and a little more competitive,” Josh Folts said.