From a racist mass shooting in May to a deadly, once-in-a-generation blizzard in late December, the blows to Western New Yorkers' collective psyche hit often and hard in 2022, and they continued into this year.

It’s all enough to traumatize even the most resilient of communities – and area mental and behavioral health providers agree that the effects of compounding tragic local events shouldn’t be ignored.

"From our perspective, the community has gone through tremendous trauma last year, and trauma affects everybody and it affects people in different ways," said Michael Ball, vice president for community affairs at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY. "So, if we're going to really be prepared for traumatic events in our community moving forward, it's going to take all of us. It's going to take a group effort to do that."

Highmark joined this week with Mental Health Advocates of WNY and other behavioral health providers through a collaboration dubbed #wearehope to discuss community trauma, its impacts, and various ways to address it.

A forum Wednesday at Highmark assembled a variety of local mental and behavioral health experts from the Buffalo Urban League, BestSelf Behavioral Health, Crisis Services, Say Yes Buffalo and other organizations to consider enhancements in mental health services, following a series of tragic local events over the past year.

Melinda DuBois, executive director of Mental Health Advocates of WNY rattled off a list of other tragedies: an overnight fire on Huntington Avenue in early July that claimed the lives of pediatrician Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels and two of his daughters; a New Year's Eve fire on Dartmouth Avenue that killed a grandmother and six of her grandchildren; and in the loss of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno in a downtown fire on March 1.

"Oh, and we had an earthquake," DuBois added. "We are taking time to reflect on our collective trauma."

Those traumas build up, even as those affected by them keep moving along with their daily lives.

"We need to be able to take this time and space to really think about what's happened and really think strategically about what we want to say. What we're learning today is that traditional methods of mental health delivery may not be the best option for a lot of folks. And, so, really looking at how people can get hope, how they can get help, how they can get compassion from each other is really one of the important messages," DuBois said.

Social worker Amanda Budwine talked about the physical effects of trauma that are manifested by hyper-arousal symptoms, including migraine headaches, increased heart rate, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, to symptoms of hypo-arousal, such isolation, detachment and dissociation.

"We need to have a plan. We need to communicate that plan, and we need to acknowledge that that plan is imperfect. Because, if we pretend that a perfect plan is going to happen, we're not validating the community members' experiences, and we're going to fall short," Budwine said.

Patrick Greene of Horizon Health Services spoke about helping those in crisis in the community.

"So how do we help the community? That's a good question. You might be thinking to yourself, 'Well, what can I do? I'm just one person.' And, the answer that I would give you in a word is connection," said Greene.

"Dr. Peter Levine, who founded a really effective trauma therapy called somatic experiencing, he has a course on trauma that I often go to. He says that trauma is not what happens to us, but what we hold inside in the absence of an empathetic witness. And, if we think about the legacy of trauma, traumatic events, they leave this lasting wound inside that can be with us for years and years. It manifests physically, emotionally, psychologically and, it's particularly difficult to help wounds heal," he added.

Greene and others also raised compounding factor of the Covid-19 pandemic as a debilitating event over the past three years.

“We have been more disconnected as a society than ever before. So that compounds any type of effect on trauma," Greene said.