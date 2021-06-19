 Skip to main content
Fog delays start of air show
Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront

People wait out the fog before the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show in Buffalo Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show has been delayed because of fog, event organizers announced at the event.

The four-hour air show was supposed to begin at noon.

It was supposed to start at 1:30 p.m. At 1:41 p.m. waterfront officials said on Twitter that they were "working with local authorities to assess the current weather conditions and will have an update on the start time shortly."

"The fog will eventually dissipate," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. "But the timing of it will be tricky.... The fog has been lingering there."

The forecast is also showing a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms around 3 p.m., although Apffel said it looks like it won't start until late afternoon or evening.

"The greatest risk is between 4 and 8 p.m.," Apffel said.

Organizers told reporters that the military planes will fly in rain but not storms.

Maki Becker

