Foes set rally as solar developer calls Wednesday meeting

The San Francisco company planning a 46-acre solar power project on a Town of Lockport farm will hold a public information meeting Wednesday, while opponents have called a rally before the session.

A group called "Protect our Rural Communities" will rally at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Wrights Corners Fire Company hall on Lake Avenue, where Renewable Properties will hold its meeting at 6 p.m.

Renewable Properties Project Manager Brian Madigan said he is "trying to get factual information into the hands of town residents" through the Gasport Facebook page and direct mail to neighbors of Slayton Settlement Road farmer Karl Kowalski.

The opponents' call for the rally says, "The residents’ voices on their disapproval of this industrial power plant have been silenced due to the State Agenda for Green Power."

But because the 7-megawatt project is below the state regulatory threshold of 25 megawatts, the town Planning Board has sole authority. Chairman Thomas J. Grzebinski II said a vote is possible at its next meeting May 18.

