Foes of Blocher Homes project in Williamsville lose court appeal

Neighbors who object to plans to convert a former senior housing complex in Williamsville to mixed-income housing have lost another round in court.

A group of residents two years ago challenged the village Planning Board's narrow approval of People Inc.'s plans for the Blocher Homes site, arguing the board did not fully consider the harm the development would cause to the surrounding neighborhood.

The state Appellate Division's Fourth Department last week agreed the Planning Board misclassified the project while assessing its environmental effects. But the judges upheld a lower court decision that found the board's review was rigorous enough to meet legal requirements.

"I'm very happy with the outcome," said Sean Hopkins, the attorney for People Inc. "The project was subject to a very, very thorough review."

The neighbors who brought the suit say they are cheered by the Appellate Division's conclusion that the Planning Board mischaracterized the project's potential environmental impact. But they say they are frustrated this wasn't enough to overturn the lower court ruling and they are weighing their legal options.

"We're not prepared to just simply roll over and say, 'OK, this is a done deal.' We don't think it is," said Doug Coppola, a member of Williamsville Residents Opposed to Blocher Redevelopment.

People Inc. in August 2019 unveiled plans to convert Blocher to affordable apartments, with some set aside for people with disabilities.

Blocher had provided senior living space since 1906 and the current building at 135 Evans St. opened in 1970. Blocher affiliated with Beechwood Continuing Care in 1977 and as of 2019 offered assisted living housing for 50 seniors.

People Inc. had said this type of housing is badly needed in Williamsville and Amherst, and Beechwood administrators had said they could no longer afford to operate Blocher.

The project generated sharp opposition from several quarters: Blocher residents, most in their 80s and 90s, who didn't want to leave; Blocher workers, who weren't assured of a job elsewhere in the Beechwood system; and Blocher neighbors, including owners of some of Amherst's most expensive homes, who said the development didn't fit the area.

People Inc. changed its initial plans, in response to concerns raised by neighbors and Planning Board members, and eventually submitted a $31.5 million proposal to construct 93 apartments across the existing senior residence and three new, smaller buildings on the 5.3-acre site.

The Planning Board found the project would not significantly harm the environment and the village Zoning Board granted a parking variance. On Sept. 8, 2020, the Planning Board by a 4-3 vote approved the project site plan and, by a wider margin, gave a favorable architectural review.

A group of neighbors in summer 2020 brought a legal challenge arguing the Planning Board should have classified the project as a Type I action under the state environmental rules, a move that would have required an in-depth review of its effects on the surrounding area. The neighbors also objected to the board's approval of the project site plan.

A state Supreme Court justice in July 2021 found the Planning Board acted appropriately and dismissed the group's legal challenge. The neighbors appealed to the Appellate Division's Fourth Department, based in Rochester.

That panel ruled Friday that the Williamsville Planning Board "improperly" classified People Inc.'s proposal as an unlisted action. However, the judges found this didn't make a difference because the board's review was thorough enough to meet the standard of a Type I designation.

"The Planning Board reviewed it under the exact same procedures that apply to a Type I," Hopkins said.

He said the project was properly classified as an unlisted action and only met the "technical" standard for a Type I action because, late in the process, a state agency determined a nearby home on Evans Street was eligible for listing on New York's registry of historic places. The project would not affect that house, Hopkins said.

All the residents were set to move out of Blocher by January 2021 but People Inc. has not yet completed its purchase of the property.

A spokeswoman said People Inc. is working to reach a construction closing with its funding agencies by spring. Work on the project, now estimated to cost $34 million, would begin after that and take 22 months to finish, Nicole Forgione said.

The neighbors who sued say they are frustrated with the ruling because, they believe, the Planning Board might have reached a different decision if members had subjected the project to a Type I-level environmental assessment.

"You'll see that there's a substantial community input segment plus other requirements that, obviously, they didn't satisfy because they felt they didn't need to. It was less expensive, it was faster and they didn't want to do it properly," resident Paul Comeau, another party to the legal challenge, said of the Planning Board.

Coppola and Comeau said the group will weigh its options, including a possible appeal, and may go back to the Planning Board and Village Board to request a second look at the project's impact. Both Coppola and Comeau are lawyers but the neighbors' group is represented by Marc Romanowski.