The 914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will be part of a flyover formation Tuesday afternoon across Western New York and New York State to celebrate the 100th anniversary of air refueling.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from Niagara Falls will be joined by other planes from the 305th Air Mobility Wing from New Jersey and Air Mobility Command for the exercise, according to an announcement of the flyover.

The first formation, heading west from Ithaca, is scheduled to fly over Jamestown at 1:40 p.m., Buffalo at 1:43 p.m. and Niagara County at 1:50 p.m. en route to Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

The announcement said the flight path for Western New York will follow a straight line from Jamestown to the Wilson area in Niagara County.

A second formation will follow 20 minutes later. Times and locations are subject to change, the announcement noted.

