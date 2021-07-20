 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flynn will lead nationwide organization of district attorneys
0 comments

Flynn will lead nationwide organization of district attorneys

Support this work for $1 a month
gun violence forum

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn speaks as he and Buffalo police, elected officials and community leaders speak to the press at King Urban Life Center to provide an update on coordinated efforts to reduce gun violence and increase community engagement, Friday, May 28, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is the new president-elect of an association that represents district attorneys all over the United States.

Flynn, 55, was unanimously elected as president-elect of the National District Attorneys Association on Sunday during the group’s summer conference in Virginia Beach, Va.

He will serve as president-elect for one year before taking over as president in 2022.

The organization describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit membership association that provides training, technical assistance and services to prosecutors. Founded in 1950, it is the oldest and largest association of prosecutors in the nation.

“Their mission is to be the voice of America’s prosecutors and to support their efforts to protect the rights and safety of the people by providing members with the knowledge, skills, and support to ensure justice is attained,” the organization said in a press release announcing Flynn’s election.

Flynn told The Buffalo News that he and other prosecutors are working on strategies to address criminal violence that has harmed Buffalo and other cities all over the nation. He said the district attorneys are also working to improve programs that provide alternatives to incarceration for people convicted of lesser crimes.

An attorney since 1995, Flynn is a University at Buffalo Law School graduate and former legal counsel with the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps.

“I look forward to working on these challenges with my fellow prosecutors,” Flynn said.

Flynn also is currently the first vice president of the District Attorneys Association of New York, which includes prosecutors from New York state.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at WH

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News