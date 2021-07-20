Flynn will lead nationwide organization of district attorneys

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is the new president-elect of an association that represents district attorneys all over the United States.

Flynn, 55, was unanimously elected as president-elect of the National District Attorneys Association on Sunday during the group’s summer conference in Virginia Beach, Va.

He will serve as president-elect for one year before taking over as president in 2022.

The organization describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit membership association that provides training, technical assistance and services to prosecutors. Founded in 1950, it is the oldest and largest association of prosecutors in the nation.

“Their mission is to be the voice of America’s prosecutors and to support their efforts to protect the rights and safety of the people by providing members with the knowledge, skills, and support to ensure justice is attained,” the organization said in a press release announcing Flynn’s election.

Flynn told The Buffalo News that he and other prosecutors are working on strategies to address criminal violence that has harmed Buffalo and other cities all over the nation. He said the district attorneys are also working to improve programs that provide alternatives to incarceration for people convicted of lesser crimes.