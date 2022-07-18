 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flynn takes over as president of National District Attorneys Association

  • Updated
DA Flynn (copy)

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn speaks at a news conference on Dec. 2, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn took over Monday afternoon as president of the National District Attorneys Association.

Flynn, who was unanimously voted as president-elect by NDAA members last summer, officially became president at a ceremony at the organization’s summer summit in Denver.

The NDAA is a non-partisan, nonprofit association of prosecutors from across our country. 

He succeeds Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West of North Carolina as the organization's leader, and will serve in that post until the summer of 2024. 

