Flynn, Better Business Bureau issue warning about Blue Jays ticket scams

Many local baseball fans are excited about the rare opportunity to see Major League Baseball in Buffalo this season.

But fans need to be careful about the ticket sellers they do business with, authorities advised Friday.

A warning about Toronto Blue Jays ticket scams was issued by Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

Ticket sales begin May 20 for upcoming Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field, but some unauthorized ticket sellers are already selling tickets for as much as $400 each, authorities told The Buffalo News.

The only entities authorized to sell tickets are the Blue Jays baseball club – at bluejays.com/tickets – and StubHub.com, the official secondary market partner of the Blue Jays, authorities said.

Tickets sold by any other company are being sold on speculation and cannot be verified as official tickets, the Better Business Bureau said.