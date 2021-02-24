Florida man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud

A Florida man has pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Giosdeivy Duarte Torresilla, of Miami, faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced May 6.

Torresilla traveled with four co-conspirators from Miami to Hamburg, and then provided them with numerous counterfeit access devices, consisting of gift cards that Torresilla had re-encoded with account numbers for actual credit card or debit card accounts at multiple financial institutions, including banks and credit unions.

Torresilla obtained the account numbers by unlawfully skimming them from payment terminals at gas station pumps. The co-conspirators used 129 different counterfeit access devices to buy gift cards at various stores in Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties. After purchasing the legitimate gift cards, the co-conspirators sent the gift card numbers to a co-conspirator in Miami.

The gift cards were worth $120,689.

