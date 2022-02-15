Flooding, wind, rain then freezing temps in the forecast

Get ready for some weird, and potentially hazardous, weather over the next couple of days.
Western New York is in a for a warmup as temperatures rise from below freezing to as high as about 50 degrees Wednesday.
The warmer temperatures will melt the snow and ice that has encased the region and could cause some flooding and ice jams of area creeks and rivers, according to the National Weather Service's Buffalo office in a flood watch issued for all of Western New York.
"The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus Creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the NWS said in its flood watch.
It will also be windy and get windier by Wednesday night with gusts as high as 37 mph.
The water from the melting snow isn't expected to affect the waterways until Wednesday night.
Also starting Wednesday night: rain.
A storm system is expected to bring about an 1.5 inches of rain starting overnight Wednesday through Thursday evening.
"The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt will result in at LEAST major rises on area tributaries," the weather service warned.
It will be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will continue as well.
But just in case you thought that might mean spring is here, sorry. It's still very much winter.
Thursday night, the temperatures will plummet to the upper teens and the precipitation will switch from rain to snow showers and freezing rain. Snow is forecast for Friday morning.