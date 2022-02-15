Flooding, wind, rain then freezing temps in the forecast

Get ready for some weird, and potentially hazardous, weather over the next couple of days.

Western New York is in a for a warmup as temperatures rise from below freezing to as high as about 50 degrees Wednesday.

The warmer temperatures will melt the snow and ice that has encased the region and could cause some flooding and ice jams of area creeks and rivers, according to the National Weather Service's Buffalo office in a flood watch issued for all of Western New York.

"The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus Creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the NWS said in its flood watch.

It will also be windy and get windier by Wednesday night with gusts as high as 37 mph.

The water from the melting snow isn't expected to affect the waterways until Wednesday night.