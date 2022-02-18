 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flooding triggers evacuations in Evans, continued closure of Route 5
Overflow (copy)

Crews monitor the water flowing over Route 5 near Bennett Road in Evans.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Up to a dozen homes have been evacuated in Evans due to flooding, said Supervisor Mary Hosler, who has declared a state of emergency in the town.

Flooding began early Thursday and has closed a section of Route 5, between Sturgeon Point and Beach roads, for nearly 24 hours as of early Friday afternoon.

Ice buildup at the bridge on Route 5 over Big Sister Creek is causing flooding in that area, Hosler said.

"It's flowing right now," Hosler said of the water in the creek early Friday afternoon.

Town officials are looking to break up some of the ice jam but don't want to trigger a release of chunks of ice that could cause damage to residences, she said.

There's also flooding in the Lake Erie Beach area.

The local state of emergency would allow residents who suffer damages to access emergency funds if made available by the state, Hosler said.

Power had to be cut to several homes and there were two possible basement collapses in town, she said. Firefighters also conducted a water rescue for a person who drove into a flooded roadway, she said.

There had been some flooding near S-curves on Lake Shore Road in Derby, she said. That section of roadway had been closed but has reopened as water levels dropped.

Residents who need assistance are asked to call the town's non-emergency dispatch line at 716-549-3600.

The town has depleted its supply of sandbags and will be filling more to have on standby in case water levels rise again, with another potential thaw early next week, Hosler said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

