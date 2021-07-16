Flooding prompts evacuations in Bemus Point

About 35 to 40 people were evacuated from a mobile home park in Bemus Point as heavy rains caused flooding along Bemus Creek and it emptied into Chautauqua Lake today.

The flooding started around 3:30 p.m., and residents were returned to their homes at Shore Acres Mobile Home Park within several hours, according to Randy Edwards, third assistant chief of the Bemus Point Fire Volunteer Fire Department.

Twitter user @peteallen77 captured footage of the flood:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said it also assisted with the evacuations.

"From what we could tell, there wasn't much damage, just personal property that got washed away," Edwards said.