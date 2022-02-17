 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flooding of Buffalo River forces residents to evacuate; Buffalo schools to go to remote learning
0 comments
top story

Flooding of Buffalo River forces residents to evacuate; Buffalo schools to go to remote learning

Support this work for $1 a month
Gilbert checks Ice Jams from February thaw

Ben Gilbert of the New York State Dept. of Transportation looks at ice build up due to February thaw, which created ice jams and flooding concerns at Harlem Road bridge where Buffalo Creek and Cayuga Creek merge in West Seneca, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. 

 John Hickey

Buffalo Public Schools will shift to remote learning Friday because of flooding in parts of the city and freezing temperatures overnight that will lead to icy and unsafe travel conditions, the school district announced on its website late Thursday.

As a result schools in the district will be closed to in-person instruction Friday.

All pupil transportation provided by the school district has been canceled. School-based staff are being directed to work from home and provide remote instruction to students. However, central office staff should report to their regular work locations. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

After-school activities will be open and students may use public transportation to attend those activities, the district said.

Meanwhile, residents along the border of Buffalo and West Seneca were being evacuated late Thursday in response to flooding of the Buffalo River near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street, according to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.  

The Erie County Department of Public Works asked residents to avoid the Mineral Springs and Lexington Green areas in West Seneca because of rising water levels.

Flood warnings have been issued across much of Western New York by the National Weather Service, as a result of mild temperatures and persistent rain that have led to snow melt and ice jams on rivers, creeks and streams. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News