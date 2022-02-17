Flooding of Buffalo River forces residents to evacuate; Buffalo schools to go to remote learning

Buffalo Public Schools will shift to remote learning Friday because of flooding in parts of the city and freezing temperatures overnight that will lead to icy and unsafe travel conditions, the school district announced on its website late Thursday.

As a result schools in the district will be closed to in-person instruction Friday.

All pupil transportation provided by the school district has been canceled. School-based staff are being directed to work from home and provide remote instruction to students. However, central office staff should report to their regular work locations.

+2 What to expect in next 36 hours: Snow and freezing rain moving in as flooding begins "The seasons are crashing against each other and it's causing all sorts of issues," said Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

After-school activities will be open and students may use public transportation to attend those activities, the district said.

Meanwhile, residents along the border of Buffalo and West Seneca were being evacuated late Thursday in response to flooding of the Buffalo River near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street, according to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.