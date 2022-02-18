Flooding forces evacuation of at least half dozen families in West Seneca

Between six and eight families were evacuated from their West Seneca homes Thursday night due to flooding, Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

Two families who live on Electric Avenue had to be evacuated because of flooding in their homes near the Buffalo River, Dickson said.

Flooding along Buffalo Creek forced between four and six families from their homes along Lexington Green, off of Mineral Springs Road, he said.

The evacuations on Electric Avenue, in the Kaisertown neighborhood along the Buffalo/West Seneca border, were unusual, the supervisor said.

"They've never seen that kind of flooding there," he said.

At least a couple of the families were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Basement flooding was also a particular issue across the town, and there was flooding of Cazenovia Creek behind the Southgate Plaza, Dickson said.