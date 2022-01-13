Flooded stairwells, lead, asbestos at deteriorating Perry projects, audit says

And that's just what the Buffalo public housing agency is already doing, said Gillian D. Brown, its executive director. BHMA employees are inspecting the Perry property twice a week to check on doors and windows – and to board up those where the plywood has been torn away.

"Almost as soon as we board certain doors and windows, they get ripped off," Brown noted.

In addition, the agency now plans to fill in the project's exterior stairwells and crawl spaces with concrete.

All of those measures will be included in a safety plan that the housing agency will submit to the local HUD office this weekend.

Asked if the BMHA would be taking those safety measure if not for the audit, Brown said: "That's hard to say."

At the same time, Brown appeared to minimize the public safety hazard, saying: "We don't have any record of anyone being injured on this site."