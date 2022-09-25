 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flood watch posted for parts of WNY

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for parts of Western New York, from late Sunday through late Tuesday.

The weather service says lake effect and lake-enhanced rain will continue through the first part of the week, with localized heavy rainfall possible just downwind of Lake Erie in Erie County and Chautauqua County.

Flood watch

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for parts of WNY.

About 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is forecast across the areas covered by the watch. The total could reach as high as 3 to 4 inches along Lake Erie near Dunkirk.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: African American Veterans Monument unveiling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News