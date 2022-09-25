Flood watch posted for parts of WNY

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for parts of Western New York, from late Sunday through late Tuesday.
The weather service says lake effect and lake-enhanced rain will continue through the first part of the week, with localized heavy rainfall possible just downwind of Lake Erie in Erie County and Chautauqua County.
About 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is forecast across the areas covered by the watch. The total could reach as high as 3 to 4 inches along Lake Erie near Dunkirk.