Floating wind turbines in Great Lakes? State agency to study idea

"NYSERDA, in partnership with our state colleagues, remains technologically agnostic when it comes to selecting the best solutions to help us reach our climate goals," Doreen Harris, the authority's acting president and CEO, said during the webinar.

A law passed in 2019 committed New York State to generating 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and all of its electricity from sources that don't produce any carbon emissions by 2040.

Those goals include 9,000 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035 – enough to power 6 million homes, NYSERDA says.

"We don't know exactly what mix of solutions will get us to carbon neutrality," Harris said, "but we do know we need a broad set of options, including many that are not yet being deployed."

"Some of these we know of today, and some are the subject of future innovations," said Adrienne Downey, the authority's principal offshore wind engineer.

Fixed foundations for offshore wind turbines are "market-ready" now, Lampman said. But he noted that driving piles into the lake or sea beds and digging trenches for cables would stir up sediment that might produce environmental problems.

Thus, the state is interested in seeing how feasible floating turbines might be.

Several consultants will work on the study, with the general contractor being the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, operated by the U.S. Department of Energy.

