WASHINGTON – A key provision in the Flight 3407 aviation safety law – one that mandates that all pilots have 1,500 hours of flight experience before flying a commercial passenger plane – is facing its greatest challenge ever on Capitol Hill.

In the Senate, an amendment that would turn 250 of those hours into classroom time for many would-be pilots appears to have the votes needed to pass the Senate Commerce Committee. However, controversy over that proposal prompted the panel to postpone its scheduled Thursday mark-up of legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 3407 families renew fight to preserve aviation safety measures Once again and with as much feeling as ever, the Flight 3407 families returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to confront the latest – and perhaps the greatest – threat to the aviation safety law they pushed to passage nearly 13 years ago.

That postponement came a day after the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in a bipartisan 63-0 vote, passed an FAA reauthorization bill that allows pilot trainees to earn an additional 150 of the required flight hours in a simulator.

The moves come nearly 13 years after the Families of Continental Flight 3407 pushed into law a comprehensive aviation safety measure that boosted the flight experience requirement, which had previously been 250 hours. The families lobbied Congress heavily to boost the pilot training and experience requirements after 50 of their loved ones died in a February 2009 plane crash in Clarence that claimed 50 lives and that federal investigators blamed on pilot error.

Amid this week's action on Capitol Hill, Scott Maurer – one of the leading members of the families group – acknowledged that the 1,500 hour rule is facing unprecedented challenges. He said the families oppose the provision in the House bill, but particularly object to the more dramatic Senate proposal.

"It's a poison pill," said Maurer, who lost his daughter Lorin in the 2009 crash. "I mean, it's not good for the American flying public. And I want to stand on the top of a mountain and shout that out."

Proposed by Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent, the Senate proposal threw the Commerce Committee into turmoil. Poised to consider an FAA reauthorization that left the 1,500 hour rule intact, the panel's chairwoman, Sen. Maria Cantwell, abruptly postponed Thursday's mark-up, rather than giving the Thune-Sinema amendment a chance to pass.

"There's an amendment to work out on safety that members weren't aware of, and we're trying to get people to agree on something they can accept," Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat, told Politico Pro. "But safety is a paramount priority, and we just had some miscommunication last night."

Thune and Sinema didn't comment on their amendment, but Thune has been the 1,500 hour rule's main Capitol Hill opponent for years. He proposed a similar change in 2017, saying the 1,500 hour rule helped create a pilot shortage and adding: "I think we need to find a way of addressing it."

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who was then minority leader, fended off the amendment at the time. And Schumer's spokesman, Ryan Martin, said Thursday that Schumer will fight Thune's proposal yet again.

“Senator Schumer stands with the Flight 3407 families and the effort to protect the 1,500 hour rule – which has already saved countless lives – against the special interests that always seek to weaken it," Martin said in a statement. "As introduced, the Thune amendment is a significant departure from the effective pilot training requirements that have kept our skies safe. We are in constant contact with the Flight 3407 families and Senator Schumer will do everything in his power to ensure the training requirements remain strong.”

Schumer and the Flight 3407 families have long maintained that the 1,500 hour rule is one of the reasons why no American commercial passenger plane has suffered a crash with mass fatalities since 2009.

Asked about Thune's amendment, Maurer said: "This is potentially putting the American flying public at risk, going back in the direction where we came from, where we had a plane go down every two and a half years."

Yet Maurer acknowledged that the Thune amendment's prospects are better this time around because the House appears poised to chip away at the 1,500 hour rule, too.

"That has certainly made things more of a challenge," said Maurer, adding that the House committee didn't consult with the 3407 families about the proposed change until after the FAA bill had been drafted.

After 50 died in Clarence, Flight 3407 families made flying safer. Airlines are still pushing back The airlines are also blaming the 1,500 hour rule for a problem that others say they themselves helped create: the pilot shortage that's contributing to chaos at the nation's airports.

But the Flight 3407 families still have bipartisan allies in the House. All three local lawmakers – Rep. Brian Higgins, Rep. Nick Langworthy and Rep. Claudia Tenney – this week issued a statement saying the House provision weakening the 1,500 rule "should be struck from the bill entirely."

"This is an effort of those regional carriers that oppose this to try to kill this very, very important piece of aviation policy," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.

Meanwhile, Langworthy, a Republican who represents some Buffalo suburbs and the Southern Tier, said: "We're going to try to amend this bill and try to remove these simulator hours from that."