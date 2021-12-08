Flight 3407-inspired pilot database goes live

WASHINGTON – The last piece of the aviation safety law enacted after a 2009 plane crash in Clarence – a federal database of pilot records – finally took effect this week, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Wednesday.

“Each time we board an airplane, we can be thankful to the families of Flight 3407 who fought tirelessly to make flying safer for everyone," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "The Pilot Records Database builds accountability and transparency into the decisions made around who is entrusted to fly. This is a final piece in a complicated puzzle that took years to complete.”

Some 50 people died when Continental Connection Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence on Feb. 12, 2009, and a subsequent federal investigation blamed the accident on pilot error. That probe also found the pilot who made the error made earlier mistakes on test flights.

That's while the Families of Continental Flight 3407 fought for a database so that airlines would know about shoddy pilots before hiring them.

The database got delayed again and again for technical reasons until the Federal Aviation Administration announced in May that it would be ready late this year.

