The Families of Continental Flight 3407 will rededicate the memorial at the site of the 2009 plane crash in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday on Long Street in Clarence Center.

The rededication marks several additions to the memorial, including signage that gives an account of the crash, which claimed 50 lives. In addition, new signage will detail the families' successful fight for a landmark aviation safety law passed by Congress in 2010.

Another addition to the memorial is artwork depicting 50 leaves, one for each of the crash victims and one with a tiny leaf inside it, representing the unborn child who also died in the crash. Also, a new plaque will detail the memorial's design elements.

"We hope this rededication reminds everyone of the critical importance of maintaining the safety standards that were established in the Airline Safety Act of 2010," said Karen Eckert of Williamsville, who lost her sister, 9/11 advocate Beverly Eckert, in the crash.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican whose district includes Clarence, and Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, are scheduled to speak at the Saturday ceremony.