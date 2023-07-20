WASHINGTON – Seven hundred or so emails later and with a lot of help from their friends, the families of Continental Flight 3407 this week beat back the biggest threat yet to the aviation safety reforms they forced through Congress after losing their loved ones in a 2009 plane crash in Clarence.

Well, they beat it back for now, at least.

There's still a proposal in the Senate to cut back on the number of hours that pilots must fly before qualifying to work for passenger airlines, but a proposal to do just that died an unexpected death on the House floor late Wednesday night. Five weeks after the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously passed a major aviation bill that aimed, in part, to cut back on the so-called "1,500-hour rule," the House voted to remove that provision from the larger Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization measure.

House passes Langworthy amendment protecting Flight 3407 safety provision Led by Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, the Buffalo area's House delegation on Wednesday beat back an effort to alter the flight safety rules Congress passed 13 years ago in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 in Clarence.

The vote, on an amendment sponsored by Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy and other Western New York lawmakers, came as a surprise even to those who most wanted to see it happen.

"When we first started, we thought it was really, really a long shot," said Scott Maurer, who lost his daughter, Lorin, in the 2009 crash that claimed 50 lives. "But then it became a full-court press."

Dozens of Flight 3407 family members teamed up to inundate congressional offices with an estimated 700 emails. Langworthy said he spoke to more than a hundred of his colleagues. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he spoke to dozens of his – and arranged a conference call between the families and staffers for about 100 progressive members of Congress. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, made calls, and "Miracle on the Hudson" hero Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger made the case for the amendment on social media.

The result, then, was something very unusual in this deeply divided Congress. The families and their allies – led this time by Langworthy, a rookie Republican – managed to upend the wishes of a powerful House committee chair with more than two decades of service in Congress.

Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, the Republican who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, pressed for months for a provision that would have allowed pilots to substitute 250 hours of flight simulator time for part of that experience requirement, up from the current 100 hours.

"I’m not convinced that taking kids out of flight school and telling them to tow banners, train students or bore holes in the sky while racking up debt produces the best pilots," Graves said at a committee hearing in April.

But Western New York's lawmakers begged to differ.

"My amendment protects the integrity of the 1,500-hour flight training requirement in the face of efforts to lower pilot training standards and jeopardize the safety of passengers and crew alike," Langworthy said on the House floor on Wednesday.

Those who perished in crash of Continental Flight 3407 remembered "Officially, they were tallied as 45 passengers, 4 crew and 1 on the ground," said Karen Eckert, who lost her sister Beverly in the crash. "But they had names and they had lives, each loss devastating to family and friends."

"Since that change was made, commercial aviation fatalities decreased by nearly 100%," added Higgins.

"It is vital that our pilots have full competence in the high stakes environment of a cockpit in flight," said Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican.

That floor debate capped months of work on the part of the families and their allies. About a dozen family members traveled to Washington in April to begin their latest campaign to beat back changes to the 1,500-hour rule, which the airlines have been fighting since its inception, saying it contributes to a pilot shortage.

And then, Maurer said, family members started sending emails – to congressional staffers they'd met on trips to Washington, to their local lawmakers, to anyone who could help.

Meanwhile, the local lawmakers strategized on what was originally seen as a Brian Higgins amendment. But then Langworthy – who, as a member of the Republican majority and the House Rules Committee was in a better position to actually pass the measure – volunteered to be the lead sponsor.

"I was there that night" when an error-prone pilot flew Flight 3407 into a house in Clarence, Langworthy explained in a conversation with Maurer.

"That went right to my heart," Maurer said.

So Langworthy – chief of staff to then-Rep. Chris Lee of Clarence at the time of the crash – went to work. Former chair of the New York Republican Party, he persuaded all but two of his New York GOP colleagues to support the amendment. He also enlisted the aid of the two commercial pilots in the House Republican Conference, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Rep. Jake Ellzey of Texas.

The result?

"We got 49 Republican votes against the wishes and the recommendations of the committee chair, which is pretty unheard of," Langworthy said.

And thanks to a number of factors, 194 Democrats voted for an amendment sponsored by a Republican. Maurer said the conference call that Higgins set up with House Progressive Caucus staffers was key in building the momentum.

On the call, the family members delivered the same message that Langworthy and Higgins were delivering to their colleagues about Graves' proposal to cut pilot experience.

"This is potentially dangerous, and doesn't lead to public safety," Higgins said.

Schumer pushed against Graves' proposal, too, in calls with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who ended up voting for the Langworthy amendment against the wishes of the top Democrat on the Transportation Committee. And Sullenberger made his point clear on Facebook.

"Actual flight experience in the real world is irreplaceable and unmatched by any other form of training or simulation," he wrote before Wednesday's vote.

In the face of all that lobbying, the final vote on Langworthy's amendment – 243-191 – wasn't close. What's more, it made for strange bedfellows. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive Democratic firebrand from New York City, voted for it. So did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conservative Republican firebrand from Georgia.

Now the FAA bill, and the 1,500-hour issue, move to the Senate, where Schumer will push back on changes suggested by two more conservative lawmakers. But for now, the Flight 3407 families are savoring an unexpectedly big victory.

"This is a perfect example of how government is supposed to work," Mauer said. "Citizen voices still count."