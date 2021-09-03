Flashcards from the once vaccine hesitant to soon show up in city neighborhoods

“We're receiving lots of positive feedback,” said a healthy Holt, 73, who was vaccinated in February and created her own flashcard, which reminds people who carry cellphones that their movements are tracked by communications companies – and that the Zombie Apocalypse has yet to occur.

She also has enlisted help from several others, including Raymonda Reynolds-Adams, 47, who resisted the vaccine for several weeks before she got her first dose of Pfizer in May.

The doula and breastfeeding peer counselor, who works with Holt, overcame her doubts – and aversion to needles – with help from her fully vaccinated mom, who went with Reynolds-Adams to calm her nerves as she was immunized.

Emergence of more transmissible Covid variants of concern chipped away at Reynolds-Adams’ resistance. So, too, did continued pestering from her parents and grandparents, some of whom have chronic health conditions and all of whom refused to visit with her unless she wore a mask or was fully vaccinated.

Reynolds-Adams got a breakthrough infection during a Mexican vacation in early July, which caused her to be locked down in a Cabo San Lucas hotel room for an extra week under the care of a doctor.