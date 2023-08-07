Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across Western New York Monday afternoon and Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
The warning includes the potential for "tropical downpours," heavy rainfall that may produce localized flash flooding, according to the weather service.
The main hazard would be damaging wind gusts and large hail.
There's also the chance of an isolated tornado, according to forecasters.
