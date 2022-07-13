Five years under Buffalo's Green Code: 70% of variance requests are granted

Buffalo overhauled its zoning code and land use plan five years ago, with the new Green Code emphasizing walkable neighborhoods, encouraging historic preservation and eliminating minimum parking requirements for all projects, among other ways to add clarity to the development process.

Nowhere since has it been tested more than in the Elmwood Avenue neighborhoods.

The city received 89 variance requests combined in the Elmwood Bidwell and Elmwood Bryant neighborhoods, denying a relatively high 39% of the requests, according to a Buffalo News analysis of 561 citywide requests between April 2017 and June 2022.

Across the city, 30% of the requests for variances from the Green Code rules were denied, The Buffalo News' analysis found.

To hear it from developers, the Green Code is working as intended: setting guidelines for what should be built, but allowing exceptions to the rules when needed. To others, however, the fact that more than two-thirds of the requests for variances were approved is a sign that the Green Code is too often being skirted. The News compiled every Zoning Board of Appeals decision since the Green Code took effect in April 2017.

Chason Affinity Companies received approval for all eight of the variances it sought for its Eleven Eleven Elmwood project: five for height and width, with the others for combining more than two parcels of land, windowsill height and allowing stoops.

“We had a view of what we wanted to build and what we felt from neighborhood feedback seemed to be appropriate,” said Mark Chason, Chason Affinity's president. “I know not everybody agrees, but we had quite a bit of support.”

Others in the development field agree that the Green Code – the first comprehensive overhaul of the city's zoning code since 1953 – is succeeding. The eased parking requirements in the Green Code, for example, have benefited several projects, said Phil Silvestri, president of Silvestri Architects in Amherst.

"My experience has been very positive," Silvestri said. "It's been very user-friendly in terms of understanding what the requirements are. I think it's been good for the city, the developers and the architects."

For homeowners, however, the code's simplified terms did not offer help with projects they wanted to pursue, especially parking, a problem carried over from the previous code.

Susan Krebs lived on St. James Place, surrounded by driveways but without one herself. Too often she could not park near her home because the street's parking spaces were taken, she said, so she sought a variance for a parking pad.

“I’m older and I have some health issues," Krebs said. "It’s very, very frustrating to walk down from Chapin (Parkway) when I’m carrying groceries.”

Krebs provided the city with a survey, quotes and the $100 application fee. But her neighbors spoke out against the plan, and the city denied her request.

She wasn't alone in her defeat at the zoning board.

Requests for parking pads accounted for 19% of all variances sought citywide, with only 40% of them approved, according to The News' analysis.

Ultimately, Krebs moved to West Seneca, where now she has a place to park her car.

“Which is a shame,” Krebs said, “because I really liked Elmwood.”

Variances 'part of the process'

The variances granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals affected everything from the city’s largest multi-story developments to home parking pads and signs for small businesses.

Not everyone is happy with the variances given to the big Elmwood Avenue projects.

"They're falling back into the old way of doing things, which is to evaluate each project individually, with very little reference to the code," State Sen. Sean Ryan said. "That does not give us the consistent outcome that was promised."

The Green Code – officially called the Unified Development Ordinance – took effect in April 2017.

The law was intended to reflect "what the community expects in its neighborhoods," said Brendan Mehaffy, who led the creation of the new code as executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Development.

"That encapsulates a lot of things: It insists on walkability, on a concern for the environment, on concerns related to equity, on the ability to preserve historic buildings, and on new buildings that are consistent with historic form or at least community sentiment,” Mehaffy said.

The new document reduced what had been 1,800 pages to around 300, with much of the space for illustrations and graphics.

The code eliminated minimum off-street parking requirements. It called for commercial buildings to be built up to the street, with parking hidden to the side or rear, and plenty of windows at ground level to attract pedestrians. among its many changes.

It marked the city's first changes to land-use planning since 1977. Buffalo joined Denver, Miami and Cincinnati at the time with codes that prioritized neighborhood character over separation of uses.

Mehaffy said the high number of variances found in The News' analysis isn't, in itself, a problem.

“It was never the belief – certainly not by those in the zoning field, and even some of the public conversations we had – that there would never be variances, because nothing can ever necessarily be perfect in terms of the context of over 100,000 parcels in the city of Buffalo,” Mehaffy said.

“(Variances) were a part of the process," he said. "I think, though, that not everyone understood that, and so believe that a variance means someone isn’t following the Green Code, which isn’t the case.”

Although variances are enforced by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, the law governing them is statewide. Mehaffy helped train the zoning board to follow the law, but otherwise has no input on its decisions, he said.

'Broke the Green Code'

The variances granted to the Eleven Eleven Elmwood project marked a turning point in the early days of the Green Code, said Ryan, the state senator.

“Eleven Eleven really broke the Green Code,” Ryan said. “From that point on, essentially, when the developer presses hard enough, they get what they want.”

The zoning board approved all eight variances Chason Affinity requested three months after the Green Code took effect.

The large condominium project on the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues, among other projects, has sparked controversy, with opponents bemoaning the losses of 100-year-old homes to make way for a streetscape of apartment and retail buildings.

Chason Affinity redesigned the project twice to appease Elmwood residents and better comply with the new rules. It is expected to be completed later this year.

A year after that project received its approvals, another mixed-use development was announced with variances in tow. In January 2018, Sinatra & Co. and Ellicott Development Co. unveiled their plans to redevelop the former Women & Children’s Hospital with six- and four-story buildings, despite the zoning code limiting buildings to three stories in that area.

In December 2019, the Common Council designated the project, known as Elmwood Crossing, a planned-unit development, granting them a single set of zoning rules for the entire property. It established conditions for the developers to follow that included affordable housing and preserving some of the land as open green space.

“(The PUD designation) takes away the standard approval process, which involves a lot of community input,” Ryan said. “The product there will be totally developer-driven, with very little public oversight.”

Looking for consistency

It can be hard to tell what exactly leads to a given ruling.

A law firm, an apartment building and a senior center on Delaware Avenue, between West Utica Street and West Ferry Street, requested signs. All three cited similar signs on nearby buildings. All three requests were denied.

The next block over, between West Utica Street and Summer Street, two applications for signs were approved for a medical office and an office building.

In the notes accompanying each ruling, the Zoning Board of Appeals lists its justifications for any denial – but not for approvals.

In the case of Krebs, who requested the parking pad, the board cited "the negative impact it would have on the residential character of the neighborhood; because the replacement of green space with the parking pad that would be frequently occupied by the parked vehicle; and because the request is self-created, and there is an alternative available which is on-street parking."

There's no explanation given as to why those conditions didn't stop approvals of similar requests.

Dan Sack, who has been critical of how variances are granted, said the zoning board needs better rules for parking pads, because he said the reasons for granting or denying variances for them are inconsistent.

In North Park, Michael Lightman intended to build a 4-foot fence to protect his child and dog from traffic on a nearby road. When the fencing company told him he would need a variance to put up the fence, it took him three trips to City Hall to get the required documents properly filled out and submitted. He said the city hadn't updated its online instructions to reflect its remote work policy.

At the zoning board meeting, Lightman felt his concerns were dismissed by the board.

"It almost seemed like entertainment to them," he said.

Ultimately, the board gave Lightman its approval, but with conditions too strict to make the fence worthwhile. So he abandoned the project.

No 'one size fits all'

Matt Connors, vice president of development for Sinatra & Co., said the Green Code helped establish a benchmark for development projects, and it has made it easier to navigate "what is allowed and what's required."

Where things get tricky, Connors said, is when applications for variances are sought.

"Words like 'variance' become four-letter words," Connors said. "The Green Code is really set up to just understand the initial starting points for a lot of developments."

Kellena Kane, director of development at Uniland Development, believes there was a public misconception about variances at the outset.

"Their expectation that the code was going to be one-size-fits-all and there was never going to be any diversion from the code was something that was unfortunately misunderstood," Kane said.

"It's easier now," she said. "The folks that are in the communities that we are working in are understanding, and we're doing a great job of explaining to them the reasons behind needing variances, and it's much more acceptable."

William Paladino, CEO of Ellicott Development, said the Green Code, "for the most part, has worked for the city and the development community."

"Some people maybe abuse it a little, but most developers are trying to work within the Green Code as much as they can," he said. "They're trying to make a good project a better project."

Sack, who spoke out against both Elmwood projects, said legitimate reasons exist for variances, and he has supported some, like building on an irregular shaped property.

But some of changes to the Green Code granted on Elmwood, he said, are at odds with the character of the neighborhood the code was supposed to uphold.

"The problem with the Planning Board and the Zoning Board and the Common Council is that there is no guide to why the zoning law is what it is, and they don't know why it is that way," Sack said. "And there are lots of good reasons, like not allowing a larger building than allowed or a smaller building than allowed. "There are reasons for this, but they do not understand the reasons because they don't have the training."

Staff Reporter Mark Sommer contributed to this report.

• Use the below interactive maps to see what variances were requested in your neighborhood. The map on the left shows neighborhoods and the number of variances requested in them. Click on any of the neighborhoods to show only variance requests from that neighborhood in the other charts. Click outside of the neighborhood to see data from all neighborhoods again.

The right map shows individual variance requests in the city. Hover your cursor over the points to see details about each request.

Click the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner or use the arrow buttons to filter between different categories of variance requests.

Find an error? Send a message to Corey Dockser at cdockser@buffnews.com.