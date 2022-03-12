Five Western New York properties nominated for historic status

A row of seven 120-year-old duplex homes in Buffalo, on Florida Street just off Main Street, is among five Western New York properties nominated by the State Board for Historic Preservation for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. In all, 21 properties across the state were proposed for the designation.

Designed as a model community of demonstration homes by Buffalo architect George J. Metzger, the brick residences are being renovated.

Also on the list is a nearby project to restore the Monroe Motor Car Co. building and its adjacent garage at Main Street and Lafayette Avenue, the former home of the Record Theatre store.

+14 Severyn Development tackles historic Florida Street duplexes, new Lockport houses The units – located at 84, 88,90, 94, 96, 100 and 102 Florida – are expected to be finished and ready for occupancy by June 2021.

Nominations of other Western New York properties include the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Complex, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore; the Visco Meter Factory and Buerk Tool Factory building, 315 Grote St. in Buffalo’s Chandlerville neighborhood, which is being turned into an apartment complex; and the Levi J. and Frances A. Pierce House in Forestville, a Second Empire-style home which still has many of its original features.

