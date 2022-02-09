Five takeaways from the end of one mask mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul made several sweeping announcements Wednesday related to statewide mask mandates. Here are five key takeaways from her news conference.

1. This is the end of statewide mask-or-vax mandates for indoor businesses.

The executive order for that mandate was set to expire Thursday and Hochul said that will happen.

That means that you will be able to go into a restaurant, grocery store, gym or most other indoor businesses without a mask or showing proof of vaccination.

However, businesses will still have the right to require either masks or proof of vaccination if they choose to do so.

2. The mask mandate for K-12 schools remains in place for now.

Hochul decided not to lift the mandate for universal masking in schools for now. That mandate is set to expire Feb. 21.